What does Super Bowl LVII win mean for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what winning Super Bowl LVII means for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.
"GMFB" discusses what winning Super Bowl LVII means for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.
Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to spark his teammates at halftime — and what they did in return after a Super Bowl victory.
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until exact details became public
The message, of course, was sent with love.
The Eagles lost an instant-classic Super Bowl in excruciating fashion, watching a golden opportunity slip out of their hands largely because of their own breakdowns. By Adam Hermann
The controversial holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry near the end of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs ignited a fierce debate on social media, and former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman jumped in with a strong take.
49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel didn't hold back his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary -- cornerback James Bradberry in particular -- around Super Bowl LVII.
Knowing Jalen Hurts, the play he'll dwell on the most in the Eagles' Super Bowl loss won't be one of his big throws down the field or one of his mighty 4th-down keepers. By Reuben Frank
For a team that had fallen in the biggest moment many players on the roster will ever experience — squandering an MVP-level performance from Jalen Hurts — the Eagles reacted with diplomacy.
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices are simple. Retire. Play for the [more]
Ryan Poles trades the No. 1 pick for a star and gets Justin Fields some help in Josh Schrock's second mock draft.
Socks and football cleats seem like a pair that definitely shouldn't be broken up -- unless you're 49ers defensive end Alex Barrett, that is.
“Come on, waddle over here,” Fox Sports commentator Terry Bradshaw told Chiefs coach Andy Reid, cackling.
Three weeks after his team was eliminated, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still finds ways to remain relevant to the NFL. This time around, it’s not necessarily a good way. At least not from the perspective of his business partners. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that other owners currently are miffed at [more]
49ers Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana discussed one flaw in his game.
Rihanna took the stage for the first time in over six years at Super Bowl LVII, and the legend's riveting performance sent Twitter into a frenzy. Here's what fans had to say about the halftime show.
Future Super Bowl planning can begin now. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next two seasons.
Players were slipping around the field at State Farm Stadium.
NFL Media's Tom Pelissero pointed out a key trait Brock Purdy possesses that went overlooked in the draft.
Super Bowl LVII referee Carl Cheffers says there’s no doubt in his mind that the officials got the call right on the defensive holding penalty committed by James Bradberry in the game’s final moments. “The receiver went to the inside and he was attempting to release to the outside. The defender grabbed the jersey with [more]
To understand what makes Andy Reid the coach he is, consider not just the offensive X’s and O’s but the reasons he’s beloved by his players.