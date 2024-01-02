When does Sugar Bowl start? Rose Bowl OT delays start.

Michigan came back to tie the Rose Bowl with 1:34 left in the game and Alabama was unable to retake the lead, sending the College Football Playoff game to overtime.

The Wolverines scored first in the extra period and held the Crimson Tide in the red zone, winning the game and advancing to the national championship following a 27-20 win.

The development means the Sugar Bowl, originally scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m. in New Orleans, won't start on time. Instead, the game's new kickoff time likely won't be until 8 p.m.

What channel is Sugar Bowl on? Game to start on ESPN2 after Rose Bowl OT

The game also won't start on ESPN. According to the Sugar Bowl, the game will begin on ESPN2 and return to ESPN following the completion of the Rose Bowl trophy ceremony and broadcast.

Follow our live updates from the Sugar Bowl here.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: What time does Sugar Bowl start? Rose Bowl OT delays 2024 CFP semi