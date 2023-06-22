What does a successful 2023 season look like for Bears, Justin Fields?

Justin Fields has the weight of Chicago on him this upcoming season; the Bears as a team are roped into that expectation, too.

Most, however, would likely predict the Bears to fall somewhere around the .500 range when prognosticating their upcoming season.

Not on Kyle Brandt's watch. He's tired of the coddling. He thinks the Bears can and should win now.

"This is go time. This is Year 3 in the NFL," Brandt said of Fields on Good Morning Football. "This is how it works in the NFL. You better make a jump. You better be great, or what are we doing here?"

Fields earned somewhat of a hall pass last season. That sounds ridiculous on the surface, considering Fields rushed for a historic 1,143 yards that slotted the second-most all time for a quarterback. He also led the Bears' horrid offense through four weeks of 30+ points per game during the middle of the season.

But if you adjust the microscope a hair, you'd see his passing capabilities haven't shown. He threw for just over 2,000 yards last season, along with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Bears represented one of the least productive offenses through the air last season, if not the least prolific.

The Bears have added a plethora of roster talent to improve their roster this season. They bolstered the offensive line with Darnell Wright -- the No. 10 pick from the previous NFL draft -- and Nate Davis, the venerable right guard from the Tennessee Titans.

Ryan Pace and company also kicked off the offseason by trading the No. 1 pick in exchange for multiple future draft picks and wide receiver DJ Moore. Moore solidifies an above average pass-catching core that also includes Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown, Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan.

Along with a relatively boosted defense, Fields now has the pieces around him to construct a successful season.

And Brandt has high expectations for his definition of a successful season for Fields and the Bears.

"I want a division title this year. I want a playoff berth. All of that," Brandt said. "Anybody who says, 'Hey, you know, 7-10 or 8-9. They're taking steps.' Steps time is over. It's time for leaps and bleeping bounds. This is your guy. It's time to start playing like it."

