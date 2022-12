KCRA - Sacramento Videos

California State Senator Scott Wiener said his home and state Capitol office were the center of threats made by an unidentified person on Tuesday. The San Francisco area senator said he was informed by police and a local publication that someone threatened to bomb his home using his specific address in an email. The person also threatened to shoot up his office at the state Capitol, Wiener said. In the email, the person threatened to kill him and called him a “pedophile and a groomer.” The threat comes months after a man was convicted for making a death threat against Wiener over a COVID-19-related proposal he filed that would have allowed teens to get vaccinated without parental consent. Learn more: https://www.kcra.com/article/california-state-sen-scott-wieners-home-capitol-office-threatened/42180218