Does Steve Sarkisian have what it takes to win a national championship?

It hasn’t happened for Texas since Vince Young wore the burnt orange, but Longhorn fans haven’t wavered from anxiously awaiting to experience another national championship.

Whether it will actually happen anytime soon is unknown. However, the excitement generated by Steve Sarkisian’s recruiting class and slew of transfers have some fans and media outlets optimistic again.

Sarkisian’s first season as head coach at Texas didn’t go well as they finished 5-7, but the aforementioned reinforcements have reignited the belief in Texas again. 247Sports compiled a list of coaches who they think have a chance to win their first national championship soon, and Sarkisian was included with coaches like Mike Gundy, Lane Kiffin, and Lincoln Riley among others.

Here is what they said about Sarkisian’s chances to lead Texas to the promise land.

The Longhorns are coming off a very disappointing first season in Steve Sarkisian’s tenure as head coach. A six-game losing streak left them with a 5-7 record at the end of the season, but Texas has picked up a lot of momentum in the offseason. Texas signed the No. 5 recruiting class in the country, and the team also picked up some big names out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Quinn Ewers, Agiye Hall, Isaiah Neyor, and Jahleel Billingsley should help the Horns take a big step forward in 2022. Texas might be on a national championship level this fall, but the program is building to get there in the near future.

If Texas can actually utilize and develop all of the talent they are adding, we may see the program back atop of the college football world in the coming years.

