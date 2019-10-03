Stefon Diggs didn’t exactly deny reports that he is frustrated with the Minnesota Vikings.

Diggs was back at the Vikings’ facility on Thursday. He was asked about reports that he wants to be traded.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

“There’s truth to all rumors,” Diggs told Vikings reporters, via Chad Graff of The Athletic. “I won’t be speaking on that.”

Too late.

Stefon Diggs doesn’t deny trade rumors

Had Diggs wanted to put out the fire, he could have. If he didn’t want to be traded, it would have been easy to say so. He didn’t say he wanted to be traded, but a non-denial speaks volumes. Here was a later exchange between Diggs and Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press:

Tomasson: “Is there truth to the rumors you want to be traded?”

Diggs: “I just answered that question, Chris.”

Tomasson: “So you do want to be traded?”

Diggs: “Did I say that? I said there’s truth to all rumors. What I mean by that, so I can politely explain, there’s a lot of speculation of me being frustrated. Of course, being a receiver and wanting to have success and wanting to win, if you want to win and you’re not winning of course you’ll be frustrated. That’s my answer.”

Stefon Diggs confronting questions about whether he wants to be traded. pic.twitter.com/Z7xIxOgqIp — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) October 3, 2019

Again, if Diggs didn’t want to be traded, it would have been easy for him to say so.

Stefon Diggs didn't deny he wants to be traded. (Getty Images)

Diggs wants to play Sunday

Regarding Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, Diggs said, “I hope they let me play.” Diggs explained he wasn’t at the facility on Monday or Wednesday because he didn’t feel well, though Graff pointed out that the team didn’t list him on the injury report as being absent Wednesday due to illness, but a non-football reason.

Adam Thielen expressed his frustration with the offense after Sunday’s game. It has become a run-heavy offense, leading to fewer opportunities for Diggs and Thielen. Diggs had a 100-yard game against the Chicago Bears, but a lot of that came late in a 16-6 loss to the Bears. He wasn’t a big factor in the first three games.

“I can’t sit up here and act like everything is OK,” Diggs said, via Graff.

It seems unlikely the Vikings are going to do a U-turn on their offensive philosophy because their star receivers want more targets. There have been reports the Vikings don’t want to trade Diggs. The Vikings will have a heck of a time making everyone happy.

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab





More from Yahoo Sports:







