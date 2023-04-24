Does spring recruiting session give Pittman more time?

Springtime has been good for the Razorbacks.

If you’ve been under a rock, the Arkansas football coaching staff has been making some noise, and big signing announcements hit the wire at the end of this week.

The most notable is locking in the no.1 recruit in the state of Arkansas, defensive end Charleston Collins. Along with Collins came four-star defensive back Jaden Allen and four-star athlete Courtney Crutchfield. All three players are a four-star prospects and give the Razorbacks an early solid ranking for top recruiting classes.

What is probably the most impressive is, having the second-best player in the country visit the campus in Fayetteville. William Nwaneri is expected to head to Oklahoma, but you teenagers change their minds, especially if a visit goes well, which Sam Pittman and the gang have been doing very well this off-season.

All of this positive recruiting news should make everyone happy when it comes to the future of the Hogs, but does it take Pittman off the hot seat?

Some may say he was never on there (I’m one of them), but you never know how these things can go in college football. The issue with early success, like in Pittman’s case — winning the Outback Bowl, Heisman caliber quarterback, etc. — people aren’t too fond of losing, even if it is just one down season.

Do I think Pittman will be fired soon? No, but I do think the fans and pundits will be critical if things go wrong like they did last season. Having these types of recruits coming onto the campus helps keep the pundits away and brings positive vibes to Fayetteville.

