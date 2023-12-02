When does South Dakota State football play today? Time, stream, TV for Jackrabbits vs. Mercer

South Dakota State football looks to keep its perfect season intact as playoff football begins with a matchup against Mercer on Saturday. ESPN+ will televise the 1 p.m. contest.

The Jackrabbits (12-0) are fresh off an idle week after clinching a first-round bye and the top overall seed in the FCS playoffs. The seventeenth-ranked Bears (9-3) earned a 17-7 win over Garner Webb in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Saturday's game.

How to watch and listen to South Dakota State football vs. Mercer today

TV: ESPN+ (Subscription required)

Livestream: WatchESPN app

Radio: Jackrabbits Sports Network

What time does South Dakota State football vs. Mercer start today?

When: 1 p.m. CT Saturday, Dec. 2

Where: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota

Read more South Dakota State football coverage

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How to watch today's South Dakota State vs. Mercer football game. Time, TV