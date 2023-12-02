When does South Dakota football play today? Time, stream, TV for Coyotes vs. Sacramento State

South Dakota football looks to keep its season alive intact as playoff football begins with a matchup against Sacramento State on Saturday. ESPN+ will televise the 1 p.m. contest.

The Coyotes (10-2) are fresh off an idle week after clinching a first-round bye and the third-overall seed in the FCS playoffs. The fifteenth-ranked Hornets (8-4) took down No. 12 North Dakota, 42-35, in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs last week.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Saturday's game.

How to watch and listen to South Dakota football vs. Sacramento State today

TV: ESPN+ (Subscription required)

Livestream: WatchESPN app

Radio: Coyote Sports Network

What time does South Dakota football vs. Sacramento State start today?

When: 1 p.m. CT Saturday, Dec. 2

Where: The DakotaDome in Vermillion, South Dakota

Read more South Dakota football coverage

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How to watch today's South Dakota vs. Sacramento State football game