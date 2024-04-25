Does snooker have a future at Sheffield's famous Crucible Theatre?

Rupesh Thakkar and Jit Singh travelled to Sheffield in the hope of meeting some of the players [BBC / Naj Modak]

Fans have spoken of their mixed feelings over the future of the Snooker World Championships at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre after promoters hinted the event could leave the city.

The competition has been held at the famous venue since 1977, but there has been criticism over its age and its capacity of just 980 people.

Former World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn has said for the competition to remain in Sheffield after 2027, the venue would have to be redeveloped.

Kate Josephs, chief executive of Sheffield City Council, said no decisions had been made.

"We are in regular contact with World Snooker Tour and meet with them before, during and after each tournament and we will continue doing so," she said.

BBC News has spoken to fans at this year's championship to see if they feel the Crucible is still the home of World Championship snooker.

'First time'

Fan Helene Utting only managed to get tickets at the last minute and was "excited" to see Ronnie O'Sullivan [BBC / Naj Modak]

Helene Utting said she only managed to get her tickets on the day.

"I'm here to see the Ronnie O'Sullivan match. I'm excited. It's my first time up here," she said.

Ms Utting said she could understand the demand for a bigger venue, but was concerned what impact that would have.

"For the fans to be that close to the action and the atmosphere, you can't really beat it.

"If it was bigger it may lose something," she added.

'Feel the atmosphere'

Rupesh Thakkar and Jit Singh travelled to Sheffield in the hope of meeting some of the players [BBC / Naj Modak]

Rupesh Thakkar said he had travelled from the West Midlands with friend Jit Singh.

"I think it should stay here," Mr Thakkar said.

"When you walk into the stadium, you feel the atmosphere, you don't feel that anywhere else.

"We've sat in the front and towards the back. If you make it any bigger, it will be really difficult to see the tables."

Meanwhile, Mr Singh said: "I just think they just want to move it to a bigger venue maybe, not necessarily abroad, but somewhere bigger."

'Time to expand'

Steven and Hilary Allen with son Steven Boone and his wife Clare had mixed views on the venue [BBC / Naj Modak]

Steven Allen said it was "definitely time to expand it if they can, but try to keep the same venue".

His wife, Hilary, added that a visit to the Crucible for the snooker had been on her "bucket list" for a long time.

"It's fantastic, I can't wait. I mean we booked it nearly a year ago.

"It meant so much for us to come here having seen it on the telly."

Their son, Stephen, was less positive about the venue, though.

He said: "I agree it does need to hold more people. I would possibly take it on tour. It would attract more investment."

His wife, Clare, agreed, suggesting that if the aim was to make the sport and the competition more accessible, then taking it to different venues and countries each year would be "the best option".

