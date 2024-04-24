How does Slot stack up?

[Getty Images]

The news that emerged on Tuesday of Feyenoord boss Arne Slot being the leading candidate to replace outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may have come as a surprise to many Reds fans.

With Liverpool set to open talks with the Eredivisie club on Wednesday, it appears to not just be another name off the rumour mill.

But who is the Dutchman who could be sitting in the Anfield dugout come August?

The 45-year-old may not be a household name but this is not the first time he has been linked with a Premier League job.

He was suggested as a possible Leeds United candidate after they sacked manager Jesse Marsch in February 2023, before also ruling himself out of contention for the Tottenham job last summer.

Slot, who joined Feyenoord in 2020, guided the team to their first league title in six years last season. He has also secured the Dutch Cup this campaign, while the side currently sit second in the table with four games remaining.

It is not just the record of success already in his managerial career that will have caught the eye of the Liverpool hierarchy, but his brand of aggressive, attack-minded football too.

When compared with current boss Klopp and other suggested candidates for the role, Slot stacks up well.

According to Opta, the former AZ Alkmaar coach has the second best win percentage out of the five with 61.8% - behind only Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim - but having managed the least amount of games.

His sides score plenty of goals too and without conceding all that many, averaging 2.19 goals per game for and 0.98 goals against.

[BBC]

When looking at where his side rank among teams in the top 10 leagues across Europe this season alone, it is eye catching.

As shown by Opta, Slot's Feyenoord outrank Klopp's Reds in win percentage, possession, goals, high turnovers and possession won in the final third.

Ranking fourth and third in those final two stats in particular will be pleasing to those of a red persuasion as it highlights the style of play he can bring to a team.

Whoever takes over from Liverpool's German maestro will have a tough task on their hands, but Slot could prove to be a worthwhile gamble.