What does signing LT Charles Leno mean for Samuel Cosmi in Washington?

The Washington Football Team recently drafted former Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi with the 51st overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The original idea was that he would fill the left tackle spot left behind by longtime Washington player Trent Williams.

However, it looks like head coach Ron Rivera and the staff at Washington have complicated things a bit, as least in Cosmi’s case. It was announced on Wednesday that Washington signed free agent offensive tackle Charles Leno.

The Washington Football has its left tackle: The WFT is signing former #Bears LT Charles Leno to a 1-year deal worth $5M, per @SlavinRon. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2021

Leno is only 29 years old and is a former pro bowl tackle that stared 93 consecutive regular season games with the Chicago Bears before being released. He has the experience and reliability to start right away at left tackle, ahead of rookie Cosmi.

On top of that, Morgan Moses occupies the right tackle spot and has done so since 2014 as one of the game’s best right tackles. Could Cosmi potentially take the time to develop as a rookie?

Washington center Chase Roullier and right guard Brandon Scherff are also both among the league’s best and won’t get benched.

The only spot in question would be left guard. The Football Team recently swapped seventh-round picks to re-acquire Ereck Flowers who seemingly found a second life going from tackle to guard. However, for the price they got him, that hardly solidifies a starting spot.

Could Cosmi potentially move inside to compete for the guard spot?

Cosmi is a fantastic run and zone blocker, which wouldn’t make it difficult to transition. Considering his issues versus more athletic, speedy edge rushers on the outside, it would make sense for him to go up against defensive tackles instead.

While Washington fans are going to love how deep and talented their offensive line will look in 2021, Cosmi will either be the odd man out or one of the biggest guards in the game.