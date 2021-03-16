Does re-signing Leonard Floyd fill Rams’ need at OLB?

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
Heading into the offseason, the Los Angeles Rams’ two biggest needs were fairly clear: inside linebacker and outside linebacker. Center is also up there, but that position gets solved immediately if the Rams can re-sign Austin Blythe.

Los Angeles quickly addressed its hole at edge rusher by agreeing to a four-year deal with Leonard Floyd on Day 1 of the legal tampering period. It’s a $64 million deal and although we don’t have the details of Floyd’s contract yet, it’s clearly a huge pact between the team and player.

But does Floyd’s return completely fill the Rams’ need at outside linebacker?

Long-term, they certainly have some stability now that Floyd is under contract for four years. But in the immediate future, they still need help at arguably the most important position on defense. Justin Hollins is a solid edge defender with good length like Floyd, but he’s not a true pass rusher.

Terrell Lewis has potential, but he had injury issues in college and those carried over to the pros; he missed eight games as a rookie due to various injuries, including with his surgically repaired knee.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo has one year left on his rookie deal but in three seasons, he’s played just 20 games and has 2.5 sacks. He’s not someone the Rams should rely on.

So who will start opposite Floyd at outside linebacker next season? Hollins is a good bet, but the Rams should absolutely address the position in the draft. A player like Joseph Ossai would be perfect for the Rams in Round 2, though there’s plenty of doubt that he’ll make it there after crushing his pro day. Quincy Roche from Miami would also provide a spark, as would Wake Forest’s Carlos Basham Jr.

Finding a Day 1 starter in the second and third round of the draft is difficult, but the Rams can’t afford to sit idly by and ignore the position in April. They won’t make another splash at edge rusher in free agency given their limited cap space, so finding an immediate-impact rookie (and a long-term starter) is critical for Los Angeles in the draft.

