Does the signing of David Min mean that Rangers striker will not return to Utrecht?

FC Utrecht started this month by announcing the signing of David Min from RKC Waalwijk. The 24-year-old striker was a key factor in the side avoiding being in the relegation play-off with his 10 goals in 29 games. He should certainly help FC Utrecht, who only had one player reach double figures. This was Rangers loanee Sam Lammers.

There had been reports that the club and Lammers were interested in reuniting next season. However, the striker did cost the Scottish club around €4m and it is unlikely that they will want to sell for much less than that. Min, on the other hand, will have been a far cheaper option. The striker only had one year left on his deal with his current club and is valued at €800k. This move could signal that Lammers will not be returning to the Cathedral city for the next Eredivisie season. Wages appear to be the main stumbling block for the club, who are said to still be keen on bringing him back and pairing him with Min.

The future for Lammers is uncertain. He struggled in Scotland but back in the Netherlands appeared to regain his confidence. Perhaps a move to another Eredivisie side will materialise over the summer.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson