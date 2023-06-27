Does Shane Hooks’ first season at Auburn have breakout potential?

When Deion Sanders announced that he would be leaving Jackson State to take the same role at Colorado last December, he was poised to bring many of his playmakers with him to Boulder.

One player, however, did not make the trip.

Shane Hooks was the go-to target for Shedeur Sanders last season at Jackson State, as he led the team in receptions (64), receiving yards (748), and receiving touchdowns (10). So it was easy to see why Hugh Freeze and staff were eager to get him on campus.

They succeeded, and now Hooks is a member of the Tigers’ receiving corps. He will be a giant asset to Auburn’s offense and will complement Ja'Varrius Johnson in the receiving unit. Hooks’ potential on the Plains has one outlet predicting the newcomer to have a “breakout” season.

Roll Tide Wire recently selected a potential “breakout” player for each SEC program heading into the 2023 season and has listed Hooks as Auburn’s representative.

There will be a new No. 1 wide receiver on the Plains in 2023. Jackson State transfer Shane Hooks has the frame and skillset to become the go-to wide receiver option for quarterback Robby Ashford. At 6-foot-4, Hooks uses his size to overmatch opposing defenders. Not to mention, Hooks has a track background. Meaning he has enough speed to blow by defenders. In two seasons at Jackson State, Hooks hauled in 80 receptions for 947 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Hooks is one of several pieces from the transfer portal that is expected to become immediate contributors to the Auburn offense, joining offensive linemen Avery Jones and Gunner Britton, and quarterback Payton Thorne.

