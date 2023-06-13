Does SEC need annual rivalries like Alabama-Tennessee or Auburn-Georgia? Depends who you ask

After the SEC went to a division structure in 1992, it made efforts to preserve longtime rivalries like Alabama-Tennessee and Auburn-Georgia on an annual basis via interdivision pairings. When the 2020 schedule was overhauled due to COVID, the conference kept those series running.

But this season is the final year for divisions, and eliminating divisions makes certain secondary and tertiary rivalries more of a challenge to preserve – especially if the SEC were to stick with an eight-game conference schedule beyond 2024.

A proposed nine-game schedule that failed to gain enough support at SEC spring meetings would have earmarked three rivals for each team. That model is better for rivalry preservation, and it remains possible that schedule format will be in place as soon as 2025.

What if it isn’t? Would it be some travesty if the Third Saturday in October or the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry were played only twice in a four-year span rather than every fall?

Depends who you ask.

Certain athletics administrators would be open to seeing those rivalries slip into a biennial state. Some fans might be OK with the idea, too, considering fewer earmarked opponents means seeing other teams more regularly. For instance, would it be acceptable to Auburn fans if AU-Georgia were replaced with Auburn-Florida in a certain year? How would Tennessee fans feel about Alabama-Vols being swapped out in alternating years for Ole Miss-UT?

For longtime fans, in particular, the loss of historical rivalries from the annual docket would be tough to stomach.

The SEC will have the opportunity to preserve prominent rivalries when it plays matchmaker and unveils the 2024 schedule on Wednesday night. That will mark the first league schedule once Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC to create a unified 16-team conference with no divisions.

On this edition of “SEC Football Unfiltered,” a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams address the potential pluses and minuses from the elimination of divisions.

On the upside, no divisions increases the chance of the conference’s top two teams meeting in the SEC Championship. And it ensures that no two teams will go several years between meetings.

TOPPMEYER: 15 SEC football games I want to see on 2024 schedule, aside from obvious rivalries

ADAMS: Tennessee football will lose something meaningful when SEC drops division play

But Adams is lukewarm to the idea of scrapping certain rivalries from the annual schedule, and he thinks many fans would resist that idea, too.

Nine-game schedule with three earmarked rivals to the rescue in 2025? Maybe.

Later in the episode, the hosts discuss the Big 12’s plan to play a bowl game in Monterrey, Mexico, and they suggest a few international destinations for the SEC to consider should it desire to expand postseason play beyond domestic borders.

