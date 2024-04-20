What does the schedule for the Heat’s first-round playoff series vs. the Celtics look like?

The Miami Heat’s first-round playoff opponent: the Boston Celtics.

The Heat defeated the Chicago Bulls 112-91 on Friday night at Kaseya Center to clinch the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 playoff seed and a first-round series against the top-seeded Celtics.

The Heat enters as heavy underdogs despite making an improbable run to the NBA Finals as No. 8 seed just last season. But this time, the Heat will be without star Jimmy Butler for several weeks after he sprained the MCL in his right knee earlier this week.

If history is any indication, though, the Heat won’t make it easy on the talented Celtics.

The Heat and Celtics have faced off in the East finals in three of the last four seasons (2020, 2022 and 2023), with Miami winning two of those three series against Boston. That includes the Heat’s Game 7 victory over the Celtics in Boston last season to get to the NBA Finals.

Here’s the schedule for this season’s best-of-7 first-round series between the Heat and Celtics, with some details still to be determined (all Eastern time):

Game 1 on Sunday at TD Garden in Boston, 1 p.m. on ABC

Game 2 on Wednesday, April 24 at TD Garden in Boston, 7 p.m. on TNT

Game 3 on Saturday, April 27 at Kaseya Center in Miami, 6 p.m. on TNT

Game 4 on Monday, April 29 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Time and TV TBD

Game 5 on Wednesday, May 1 at TD Garden in Boston, Time and TV TBD (if necessary)

Game 6 on Friday, May 3 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Time and TV TBD (if necessary)

Game 7 on Sunday, May 5 at TD Garden in Boston, Time and TV TBD (if necessary)

Tickets for the Heat’s home games in this first-round series against the Celtics are already on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at Heat.com/postseasontickets or Ticketmaster.com.