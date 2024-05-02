What does Saka have in common with Bergkamp?

[BBC]

Keep an eye on Bukayo Saka this weekend.

If the Arsenal forward sets up a goal against Bournemouth, it will be a landmark achievement for the 22-year-old.

One more assist in Arsenal's final three games would take the 22-year-old up to 10 for the season and become only the second after Dennis Bergkamp to achieve this in a Gunners shirt - after the Dutchman did it in 1997-98 and 1998-99.

So far in 2023-24, Saka has 15 goals and nine assists.

A bonafide Arsenal legend, Bergkamp scored 120 goals and set up a further 102 more during 422 trophy-laden appearances for the club.

Arsene Wenger's side won the Double in 1997-98 with Bergkamp contributing 16 goals to the cause, before they finished second behind Treble-winning Manchester United the following year.

Meanwhile, Saka registered 14 goals and 11 assists last season as Arsenal finished second, five points behind Manchester City.

This campaign, Arsenal top the Premier League as it approaches its final stages although City could go above them if they win their game in hand.

Regardless of what happens, the winger has played a prominent role in the Gunners having a chance at a first league title since the 2003-04 season.