How does the Rwanda Bill work?

Rishi Sunak has claimed the Bill launching deportation flights to Rwanda is the “toughest anti-illegal immigration law ever”.

The draft measures, which will come before the Commons for its second reading on Tuesday, are designed to end what the Prime Minister has described as the “merry-go-round” of legal challenges that have prevented Rwanda flights taking off since the first was blocked by judges in Strasbourg in June 2022.

He wants the flights to be able to take off by next spring as part of the Government’s efforts to deter migrants from crossing the Channel in small boats.

The Bill is a direct response to the Supreme Court’s ruling that the Rwanda scheme was unlawful on the basis that the central African nation was unsafe for asylum seekers because of the risk that they could be returned to their home country to face persecution or torture.

How does Rishi Sunak hope to get the Rwanda flights off the ground?

The Bill is part of a twin-track strategy that goes alongside a new legally binding treaty signed with Rwanda to answer the criticism by the Supreme Court that the country is unsafe.

The pact guarantees migrants relocated from Britain to Rwanda will not be sent back to their home country, a process known as refoulement, and the central reason why the Supreme Court ruled the scheme unlawful in November.

It also puts in place safeguards to protect the rights of asylum seekers deported to Rwanda. These include refugee status or permanent citizenship and an assurance that they will not be removed from Rwanda except to the UK.

The new legislation, entitled the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, declares that Rwanda is safe based on the measures agreed in the treaty and aims to close off the scope for legal challenges by illegal migrants not wishing to be deported.

How will the emergency legislation work?

Every “decision maker” whether a Home Office official or a court or tribunal is instructed by law when enacted by the Bill to “conclusively treat Rwanda as a safe country” when deciding whether to remove an individual to the country.

At a constitutional level, it says unequivocally that Parliament has sovereignty rather than the courts. It says international laws including the Refugee Convention, Trafficking Convention, and Human Rights Convention, that could block the scheme, shall have no effect.

This means that asylum seekers facing deportation will not be able to bring a “systemic” case against the policy, as happened with the Supreme Court, on the basis that Rwanda is an unsafe country.

Lord Sumption, a former supreme court judge, said he believed the legislation will work on the basis that “the courts will do what they are told to do … if they’re told what to do in sufficiently clear terms. The Bill is pretty clear.”

Richard Ekins, a professor of law at Oxford University and head of Policy Exchange’s Judicial Power Project, said: “It’s a targeted response to the Supreme Court judgment. It effectively legislates to give effect to the change in facts from the new treaty. It rules out reliance on the Supreme Court judgment to block further removals to Rwanda.”

The Bill also disapplies certain sections of the Human Rights Act (HRA) that could be used by opponents of the policy to lodge a judicial review on the grounds that it breaches individuals’ rights enshrined in law. This is also designed to prevent migrants using the HRA to prevent their removal to Rwanda.

The Government believes it is strong enough to prevent legal challenges blocking the vast majority of migrant deportation flights to Rwanda, but also strikes a balance of ensuring Britain complies with international obligations such as the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Will asylum seekers have any right to challenge their deportation?

Disapplying the HRA effectively prevents individual migrants using it to block their deportation in domestic UK courts.

However, the Government cannot prevent an individual taking a claim directly to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg and seeking an injunction to prevent them being deported to Rwanda on the basis that it is a breach of their rights.

As long as Britain is a signed-up member of the ECHR, individuals will always have the right to take a claim directly to Strasbourg.

“If they’ve failed to get interim relief [in the UK] under the legislation, then I expect they are very likely to apply to the Strasbourg court,” said Prof Ekins.

This is why the Bill gives ministers powers to ignore so-called rule 39 injunctions, which were used by the Strasbourg court in June 2022 to block the first flight to Rwanda pending the UK courts giving their verdict on the legality of the policy.

The Bill explicitly states that only ministers - not judges - should decide whether to comply with interim injunctions from the Strasbourg courts.

The Bill also gives asylum seekers the right to appeal against their deportation based on their “individual circumstances” if they can show compelling evidence that they would be at “imminent” risk of “serious and irreversible harm” if they were deported to Rwanda.

The Prime Minister said the high threshold would make it “vanishingly rare” that any migrant would be able to avoid removal.

How likely are the flights to take off by the spring?

Critics argue that the legislation does not go far enough. They include Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, and Robert Jenrick, who quit as immigration minister just hours after the Bill was published because he claimed it would not work and was a “triumph of hope over experience”.

Ms Braverman said: “If you look at the wording of the Bill, there are clear sections which allow a whole raft of individual claims to be made by people that we might seek to remove to Rwanda. They will be able to bring those claims through the courts via judicial review.

“They will be able to challenge the decisions made by the secretary of state and those challenges could take months, and potentially years, clog up the system and stop our removal of those people to Rwanda.”

Prof Ekins agrees: “The legislation does not adequately anticipate and address the risks of further litigation, which will challenge the lawfulness of removals to Rwanda on individual grounds.”

Ms Braverman and Mr Jenrick pushed for the Bill to exclude all avenues of legal challenge including excluding individual claims as well as “notwithstanding clauses” allowing ministers to ignore the ECHR in the area of asylum without leaving the treaty.

Mr Sunak, however, claimed that Rwanda would have pulled out of the agreement to take asylum seekers from the UK if the Government had been seen to act unlawfully by exempting their claims from the ECHR.

On Wednesday night, Vincent Biruta, Rwanda’s foreign minister, said in a statement: “Without lawful behaviour by the UK, Rwanda would not be able to continue with the migration and economic development partnership.”

Mr Sunak said: “If we go any further the entire scheme will collapse. And there’s no point having a Bill with nowhere to send people to.”

This is disputed by Ms Braverman who said the Bill already disapplied elements of international law - and on the face of the legislation, the Government had to admit that it was unable to say the measures were compatible with the ECHR.

“The measures that I’ve proposed do not breach international law. There is a perfectly legitimate basis in international law for justifying the measures that I’ve put forward,” she said.