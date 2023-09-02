Does Rutgers play today? Week 1 schedule vs. Northwestern for 2023 college football season opener

Rutgers enters the 2023 college football season with modest expectations.

Under the guidance of coach Greg Schiano — who’s entering the fourth season of his second stint with the program — the Scarlet Knights finished 4-8 overall and 1-8 in conference play in 2022, putting them last in the Big Ten East. In a loaded division featuring three of the top seven teams in the USA Today Coaches Poll, a tough climb awaits.

While it has some questions on offense — where it will be guided by new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who previously coached at the school from 2008-10 under Schiano — Rutgers figures to have a formidable defense. Defensive end Aaron Lewis returns after earning third-team all-Big Ten honors as a sophomore in 2022. The Scarlet Knights will also welcome back linebacker Mohamed Toure, who had 52 tackles and 4.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2021 before missing the entire 2022 season with an injury.

Here’s what you need to know about Rutgers’ schedule moving forward.

Does Rutgers play today?

The Scarlet Knights’ 2023 season-opener against Northwestern will not be played on Saturday, marking the only time this season Rutgers will not play on Saturday.

Instead, with the start of the NFL regular season still a week away, the Scarlet Knights and Wildcats will face off on Sunday, Sept. 3 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Kickoff is set for noon ET. The game will air on CBS, with streaming options including Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Following the matchup with Northwestern, Rutgers begins the nonconference portion of its schedule with a Sept. 9 home game against Temple — which it beat 16-14 last season at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia — before taking on Virginia Tech on Sept. 16 in another home game, the first matchup of a two-game, home-and-home series between the former Big East foes.

Rutgers football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Northwestern* Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Temple Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Virginia Tech Saturday, Sept. 23 at No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Wagner Saturday, Oct. 7 at No. 21 Wisconsin* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Michigan State* Saturday, Oct. 21 at Indiana* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 4 Ohio State* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Iowa* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 7 Penn State* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Maryland* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game

