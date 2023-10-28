Does Rutgers play today? College football schedule for Scarlet Knights after Week 9 bye

Rutgers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) clinched bowl eligibility and its first six-win season since 2014 with a 31-14 win over Indiana in Week 8.

The Scarlet Knights took a 17-14 lead into the break and then held the Hoosiers scoreless in the second half to earn another convincing win under Greg Schiano. Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt rushed for three touchdowns and 143 yards, showing off the dual-threat ability that can set him apart in the Big Ten.

Now the Scarlet Knights enter their toughest stretch of the season with an added degree of confidence. They're undefeated so far at SHI Stadium, with their only two losses of the year so far coming at No. 2 Michigan and at Wisconsin.

But they have another massive test coming out of the bye week in No. 3 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten). Here's what's next up for Rutgers:

Does Rutgers play today?

Rutgers is off today for its designated bye week. The fact the Scarelet Knights already have six wins is huge for the progam, considering their upcoming slate is their toughest of the season.

Following the bye, the Scarlet Knights will face No. 3 Ohio State at home, followed by road games at Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) and No. 10 Penn State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten). The season concludes with Maryland (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) at home in the season finale.

Rutgers is already having one of its best seasons in the last 10 years. Even going 2-2 in these games to bring them to 8-4 would be a massive step forward for Schiano in his second stint coaching the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers 2023 football schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 Rutgers 24, Northwestern 7* Saturday, Sept. 9 Rutgers 36, Temple 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Rutgers 35, Virginia Tech 16 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 2 Michigan 31, Rutgers 7* Saturday, Sept. 30 Rutgers 52, Wagner 3 Saturday, Oct. 7 Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 Rutgers 27, Michigan State 24* Saturday, Oct. 21 Rutgers 31, Indiana 14* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 3 Ohio State* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Iowa* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 10 Penn State* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Maryland* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

College football Week 9 schedule

Here is the full Big Ten schedule for Week 9 of the 2023 college football season:

Matchup Location Time (ET) TV Indiana at No. 10 Penn State University Park, Pa. Noon CBS Maryland at Northwestern Evanston, Ill. Noon Big Ten Network Michigan State at Minnesota Minneapolis 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Purdue at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. 3:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1 No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin Madison, Wisc. 7:30 p.m. NBC

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Does Rutgers play today? Scarlet Knights' Week 9 college football schedule