How does the Rutgers 2023 recruiting class rank among the program’s efforts the past decade?

Rutgers football recruiting crew had an active June, as 10 of the 15 players who committed for the class of 2023 all did so this month. Two players – linebacker Dariel Djabome and cornerback Bo Mascoe – committed just this past week.

Per 247Sports has the No. 27 recruiting class in the nation. With the return of head coach Greg Schiano, the Scarlet Knights have once again seen several years of strong recruiting classes. Whether they be from the Florida pipeline, or recruited locally from PA, NJ, and MD – there are players across the country champing at the bit to be a part of a rebuilding program. Strong recruits should lead to more success and better recruiting classes in the future.

With several strong classes as of late, we decided to take a look back over the past decade and decide which recruiting class was best. Here’s Rutgers Wire’s definitive ranking of the past 10 years of recruiting classes for the Scarlet Knights.

No. 10: 2019 Class

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach : Chris Ash

247Sports rank: No. 67

Top ranked recruit: RB Aaron Young (Natl: 617, Pos: 41)

Other: No recruits above three-stars

No. 9: 2016 Class

Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach : Chris Ash

247Sports rank: No. 64

Top ranked recruit: WR Ahmir Mitchell (Natl: 161, Pos: 9)

Other: One four-star recruit. Class included the No. 4 prep-school recruit (Elorm Lumor). Mitchell is the 11th highest recruit in program history.

No. 8: 2014 Class

Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach : Kyle Flood

247Sports rank: No. 56

Top ranked recruit: RB Robert Martin (Natl: 506, Pos: 35)

Other: No recruits above three-stars. Class included three players in the top 50 at their position.

No. 7: 2015 Class

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Head Coach : Kyle Flood

247Sports rank: No. 56

Top ranked recruit: DE Marques Ford (Natl: 258, Pos: 17)

Other: Ford was only recruit above three-stars. Class featured five players in the top 50 at their position, two of which were top 25. Also had a top 10 JUCO and the No. 2 prep school recruit from the class.

No. 6: 2018 Class

Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach : Chris Ash

247Sports rank: No. 56

Top ranked recruit: QB Artur Sitkowski (Natl: 395, Pos: 18)

Other: No recruits above three-stars, but did feature eventual 2021 Second Team All-American punter, Adam Korsak. Also included running back Isaih Pacheco who was drafted in the 2022 NFL draft. Featured four players in the top 35 of their position and the No. 6 JUCO player.

No. 5: 2013 Class

Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach : Kyle Flood

247Sports rank: No. 47

Top ranked recruit: QB Nadir Barnwell (Natl: 205, Pos: 8)

Other: Barnwell was the only recruit above three-stars. That being said, this class had nine players who were top 50 at their position, including three in the top 30. Also featured two prep school players in the top 30 of the class.

No. 4: 2020 Class

© Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Head Coach : Greg Schiano

247Sports rank: No. 57

Top ranked recruit: QB Chris Long (Natl: 707, Pos: 41)

Other: Schiano coached the class, but the recruiting was mostly done by Chris Ash’s staff. The two highest rated recruits were both quarterbacks, but neither has played the position since joining Rutgers. Defensive recruits have shown promise with Tyreem Powell and Max Melton coming in with the 2020 class. Featured five players in the top 50 of their position. This years transfer class was also very strong with regulars Noal Vedral, Aron Cruickshank, and Michael Dwumfour joining the Scarlet Knights.

No. 3: 2022 Class

© Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Head Coach : Greg Schiano

247Sports rank: No. 33

Top ranked recruit: LB Moses Walker (Natl: 178, Pos: 17)

Other: It may be too early to rank them this high, but the 2022 class looks strong. The incoming class sports five players who are four-star recruits. Six players were top 50 at their position, four of which were top 35. The transfer class is also strong with half of the players transferring in being four-stars according to

No. 2: 2021 Class

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach : Greg Schiano

247Sports rank: No. 42

Top ranked recruit: QB Gavin Wimsatt (Natl: 202, Pos: 12)

Other: May be early for the 2021 class to be this high as well, but you have already seen some impact from this class. Fans also got a sneak-peak at the future of the QB position for the program in Wimsatt. He saw time in a few contests after early enrolling this past season. Wimsatt is the 14th highest rated recruit in the history of Rutgers and second highest rated quarterback behind 2009 recruit Tom Savage. He was one of three four-star recruits who came to Rutgers as part of the class.

No. 1: 2017 Class

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach : Chris Ash

247Sports rank: No. 43

Top ranked recruit: OL Micah Clark (Natl: 129, Pos: 16)

Other: The 2017 class was strong coming in, and several players made major impacts during their time representing the Scarlet Knights. Olakunle Fatukasi, Tyshon Fogg, and Bo Melton are just some of the players fans have become very familiar with the past few seasons. Clark is the eighth highest ranked recruit in Rutgers history. Melton and Fatukasi both joined NFL rosters in the off-season. Three players were four-star recruits, seven players were top 50 at their position, and three of those were ranked 16 or higher. The ability to see the results gives this class the advantage over 2021 and 2022.

