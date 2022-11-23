How does Russell Wilson feel about Klint Kubiak calling plays?

The Denver Broncos are sticking with quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak as their offensive play caller this week after he was promoted to that role in Week 11.

So how does quarterback Russell Wilson feel about Kubiak and his play calling?

“He’s a tremendous coach,” Wilson said Sunday. “He’s a great offensive mind. He’s in the QB room every day coaching us up every day. We’re always talking. Throughout training camp, he [has] called plays too, especially in practice and stuff like that.”

Wilson only had positive things to say about Kubiak, but he was also diplomatic in his response and made sure to also praise coach Nathaniel Hackett (the former play caller) and offensive coordinator Justin Outten.

“Justin Outten can call plays too,” Wilson said. “Obviously Coach Hackett too. We have three guys that can call our offense for us, and they mix it up in practice. I thought this week Coach Kubiak really did a great job of doing it throughout practice.

“And Coach Hackett [did], too — just communicating what we wanted to do and I thought we executed most of those things tonight for sure. With all of the guys, like I said — the offensive line, the receivers, all that. [Those] guys did some really good things [on Sunday].”

It doesn’t seem like Wilson would vocalize it even if he didn’t like the play caller, but his public stance is that Kubiak did a good job, and Hackett seems to agree because Kubiak will continue calling the team’s plays.

