Who does Russell Wilson claim more: NC State or Wisconsin?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's path to the NFL was an interesting one. He attended both North Carolina State University and Wisconsin and also played both football and baseball.

Wilson was the quarterback for the Wolfpack for three seasons where he threw for 8,545 yards and 76 touchdowns.

Wilson transferred to Wisconsin after his commitment to baseball got in the way with NC State's head coach Tom O'Brien.

His senior season, Wilson threw for 3,175 yards and 33 touchdowns against four interceptions and came up just short against the Oregon Ducks in the 2012 Rose Bowl.

And while Wilson led the Badgers for just one season, he seems to be more linked with Wisconsin than NC State. Right?

Well, maybe not...

As colleges weren't able to have formal graduation ceremonies this year due of the coronavirus pandemic, then went virtual, with special messages and commencement speeches done over video chat.

Enter former quarterback Russell Wilson, who provided an uplifting video message to NC State's Class of 2020 on Friday as part of a virtual graduation ceremony.

Wilson, in the process, may have finally settled the debate over which school he most closely identified.

"NC State was the place for me," the Seattle Seahawks star said. "God put me there. I got to go there. I played football and baseball and have an amazing time. But I also got my education there."

Some incredible words from @DangeRussWilson at today's graduation ceremony for our student-athletes. A huge thanks to him for being a part of this special day!



Whole speech coming soon, but for now, hear Russell talk about his love for NC State: pic.twitter.com/68tT7IK7tj



— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 8, 2020

In addition to throwing for 8.545 yards, rushing for nearly 1,100 more and accounting for 93 touchdowns during a standout career, he capped by a nine-win 2010 season and Champs Sports Bowl victory.

Wilson is mainly recognized for his time with the Badgers during his senior year, where he really shined as a transfer.

The 2014 Super Bowl quarterback is a busy man, whether it's showing off his daily workout regimine, creating content for his YouTube channel, or just being a dad, Wilson still finds time to bring the good word to students at his former college.

"You guys mean the world to me because that's where everything started for me, at NC State," he said. "I can remember being a junior and senior in high school during visits to Raleigh, being seen by Elliott (Avent) for baseball, getting to be on the practice fields, and that journey and ride to Carter-Finley Stadium. All the different things I got to do. It was a true joy. I'll forever wear red and white because of you all."

Wilson knows the journey is long, and he is the one person that proves that anyone can make it big.

So, debate settled? Maybe. Maybe not.

You can check out Russell Wilson's full graduation ceremony speech here.

