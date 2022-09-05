Does this roster have enough potential to be Nick Saban’s best team ever?

There have been some really good Nick Saban-led football teams over the years, with 2009, 2015, and 2020 being several that come to mind. However, the 2022 Alabama football team should be in the conversation at the end of the season. There is a lot of depth, which raises the question: Does this team have enough potential to be the best team Nick Saban has ever coached?

I think this is the best team Coach Saban has ever had on paper. Nine starters are returning on defense and five starters returning on offense. Among those starters were arguably the two best players in the nation, Will Anderson and Bryce Young. Not to mention, the coaching staff was able to bring in transfers Eli Ricks, Jahmyr Gibbs, Tyler Steen, Tyler Harrell and Jermaine Burton. If that wasn’t enough, they also brought in the second-best 2022 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.

In comparison to recent seasons, this team is separated by the overall depth on the roster. The Crimson Tide is extremely deep in the skilled positions. In the Week 1 matchup against Utah State, 11 different players caught a pass from quarterback Bryce Young. Every running back had at least one carry as well.

On defense, Alabama is returning projected first-round picks in Will Anderson, Henry To’oTo’o and Jordan Battle. The defensive line has tons of depth with experienced players like Justin Eboigbe, Tim Smith, Byron Young and DJ Dale all returning. Defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson has a lot of options in the secondary, as the team returned key players like Khyree Jackson, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Malachi Moore, Jordan Battle, Brian Branch and Demarcco Hellams.

The experience is what raises the question in my opinion. The talent is there. Does this team have enough potential to cement itself as the best team in Alabama football history? We will have to wait and see how the season plays out in Tuscaloosa.

