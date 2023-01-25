Bears trade back from No. 1 with Panthers for a haul in new mock draft
In this new mock draft from CBS Sports, the Bears clean up in a trade with the Panthers, while also landing a defensive playmaker at No. 9.
Cornerback Shaquill Griffin signed a three-year contract to join the Jaguars as a free agent in 2021, but he’s not a sure thing to see out that deal. A back injury limited Griffin to just five games before he had season-ending surgery and he expects to be cleared medically in the next few weeks. Passing [more]
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about his decision to take the cautious approach with Patrick Mahomes in the AFC divisional round. | from @EdEastonJr
The Colts want a second interview with Dan Quinn, who reportedly is 'a top candidate' for Indy.
The Commanders land a physical corner with their first-round pick in this mock draft.
2023 NFL Draft: The first 27 picks are set with the last four to be determined after the playoffs are over with three games to go. Here's our first look mock draft for the entire first round.
Custody battles over pets is not something new to Hollywood. Drew Barrymore, Johnny Depp and Hugh Hefner have all faced dealing with custody of their four-legged family members following a split.
The YouTube star and performer called on the community to support the show amid mass backlash.
The Vikings have completed an interview with Seahawks assistant Sean Desai for their open defensive coordinator position, the team announced. The Vikings are seeking a replacement for Ed Donatell, who they fired Thursday. The Minnesota defense was one of the worst in franchise history finishing the season ranked 28th in points allowed (25.1) and 31st [more]
Research scientists are sounding the alarm in the Pacific Northwest after this month’s “atmospheric river” drenched much of the state’s roads, sending brake and tire dust into rivers, streams and, eventually, the Pacific Ocean.
Find something to do this winter with our event listings, from festivals to art galleries.
“You sexy house, you.”
2023 NFL Draft: Ranking the underclassmen and projecting where they'll be drafted
Two suspected armed carjackers were arrested Tuesday after they were found hiding in an outdoor freezer.
While Patriots fans seem thrilled about Bill O'Brien coming to New England, Alabama fans seem just as happy to see him leave Tuscaloosa. So, what's behind their disdain for O'Brien, and should New England fans be concerned?
When Ed Reed and Bethune-Cookman couldn't come to an agreement, he said he was offered the Jackson State football coach job to replace Deion Sanders.
The Fox News host responded Monday evening to the shelving of M&M's spokescandies, recapping previous coverage and criticizing reactions to the news.
ChimeTV, the first Asian American TV network and first woman-owned one, was officially launched on Lunar New Year. Founded by Filipino American Faith Bautista, ChimeTV is America’s first English-language Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Entertainment TV Network. ChimeTV, which stands for “Creating History In Media Entertainment,” will feature "modern general entertainment programming - over 70% of which is new to US TV audiences – including dramas, comedy, procedurals, food, travel, lifestyle, wellness, news, mixed martial arts, and digital creator content," the company said in a press release.
The Cowboys have several players with a ton of experience, which makes their standing among young and successful teams more impressive, says @ReidDHanson.
Who has the five biggest cap hits on Washington's roster in 2023? We know No. 1 will not be here.
The New York Giants hosted a pair of defensive linemen for a tryout in East Rutherford on Tuesday.