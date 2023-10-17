Does Rodgers actually have legitimate chance of 2023 return? 'The Insiders'
NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo break down if New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers actually have legitimate chance of 2023 return.
NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo break down if New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers actually have legitimate chance of 2023 return.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
There's a significant difference between the offense each quarterback took over, and everyone in Green Bay should realize Love isn't just going to turn the corner on his own.
How far will his box be from Taylor Swift?
The Jets are standing by Zach Wilson at QB despite the criticism coming from a legendary former Jet. But could that change if Wilson and the offense continue to struggle?
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.
The Texans quarterback went to lunch with the seven-time Super Bowl champion, and Stroud has used that to his advantage.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Paramount president/CEO Chris McCarthy sent a letter to employees telling them that Showtime will no longer do sports beyond the end of the year, which spells the end of boxing and MMA on the network.
It's mid-October, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL.
We have six teams on bye and various new injuries to panic about, so we're definitely gonna need to work the waiver wire. Andy Behrens is here to help.
I am an AP voter this season and will share my ballot weekly with team results and reasonings for movements in my rankings.
Harper missed the 2023 World Baseball Classic while rehabbing from offseason elbow surgery.
While the James Harden saga looms over Philadelphia’s season, the team’s fourth-year guard has his own plans for success.
The different ways the Jets and Giants handled crucial goal-line situations Sunday shows the difference in the teams' directions
Justin Herbert got an unlikely first down on Monday night.
A dig from his 7-year-old son represented rock-bottom for the longest-tenured Ranger, who has been a key part of the bullpen's playoff rebound.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys need to improve after a tough loss in Week 5.
The Chargers and Cowboys got things going on Monday with a pregame brawl.
Deebo Samuel left on just the third drive of the game for San Francisco with an apparent shoulder injury.