How does Robert Saleh compare to other rookie head coaches so far?

Robert Saleh’s tenure as Jets head coach got off to a promising start during the preseason. New York did not lose a single exhibition game, inspiring hope that Saleh would be able to translate preseason production into meaningful regular-season wins.

So far, that has not been the case.

The Jets are off to a 1-4 start with losses to the Panthers, Patriots, Broncos and Falcons. New York is averaging just 13.4 points through its first five games — good for dead last in the NFL — and has endured its fair share of underwhelming play and questionable coaching decisions.

Life isn’t easy as a rookie head coach. Saleh and some of his fellow first-year head coaches are finding that out the hard way. Others have orchestrated fairly impressive turnarounds early in the season.

Here is a look at how Saleh compares to the league’s other neophyte head coaches after five games.

David Culley — Houston Texans

Record: 1-4

The record doesn’t indicate it, but the Texans have looked better than expected in Culley’s first season running the show. Houston kicked off its season with a win over the Jaguars and had a chance to knock off the Browns before Tyrod Taylor got hurt. Davis Mills has been serviceable since taking over for Taylor and nearly orchestrated an upset over the Patriots in Week 5. The Texans are by no means a good team right now, but Culley has not done a terrible job. It could be a whole lot worse considering the Deshaun Watson allegations and trade demands that hovered over the team during the offseason and summer.

Dan Campbell — Detroit Lions

Record: 0-5

The Lions have had arguably the worst luck of any NFL team so far this season. They were seconds away from beating the Ravens before Justin Tucker nailed a once-in-a-lifetime kick and fell victim to another game-winning field goal against the Vikings in Week 5 after storming back in the fourth quarter. Detroit’s play style and grit have embodied Campbell’s hard-nosed personality. It just hasn’t resulted in a win yet.

Urban Meyer — Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 0-5

The Jaguars are the laughing stock of the NFL right now largely because of Meyer. The long-time college coach hasn’t adjusted well to the professional game and hasn’t quite handled himself in a professional manner off the field, either. Trevor Lawrence couldn’t have landed in a worse situation. So much for the Jets being the worst fit for him.

Nick Sirianni — Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 2-3

It’s been a weird year for the Eagles so far. They dominated the Falcons in Week 1, upset the Panthers over the weekend and played the Chiefs and 49ers well in losses. Then there was the Cowboys game, where Dallas rolled to a 20-point win with Sirianni running the ball with his running backs just three times. Jalen Hurts had nine carries, but almost all of his rushing attempts came on scrambles out of a collapsed pocket. Sirianni has not been overwhelmingly good in his first five games as a head coach, but Philadelphia could be in a much worse spot right now.

Arthur Smith — Atlanta Falcons

Record: 2-3

The Falcons have only beaten the Jets and Giants — two teams combining for a 2-8 record to begin the season. But Smith has done a nice job with the hand he was dealt. Atlanta’s offense has looked rejuvenated under Smith’s guidance, and there’s only so much he and veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees can do about the team’s defense given its current personnel.

Brandon Staley — Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 4-1

The Chargers always had enough talent to be a winner under Anthony Lynn, but the former Jets assistant never quite put the pieces together in Los Angeles. Staley has pulled that off in just five games, as the Chargers are currently the favorite to win the AFC West with the Chiefs struggling to a 2-3 record to start the season. Staley has led Los Angeles to multiple big wins and he is the brightest young head coach in the league right now.

