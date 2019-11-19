If Rob Gronkowski wants to play for the New England Patriots in this year's postseason, he needs to apply for NFL reinstatement by Nov. 30.

But it turns out Gronkowski already has other postseason plans.

The retired tight end revealed early Tuesday morning -- hours before a "big announcement" scheduled for 9 a.m. ET -- that he'll host a "GRONK BEACH" music festival on Saturday, Feb. 1, in Miami Beach.

That's the day before Super Bowl LIV, which will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The festival will feature big musical acts like Rick Ross, Flo Rida, DJ Carnage, Kaskade and Diplo and essentially be a six-hour-long beach party (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.), complete with "amazing food, drinks, beach performers, and more," according to the website.

Sounds like Gronkowski doesn't plan on playing a football game the following day.

"I may not be playing the game this year, but I will still be going to Miami and I'm going to be debuting my very own music festival and its Gronk Beach," Gronkowski said in a statement, via the Associated Press.

" ... Bring some wildness, some fun, to bring a music festival to Miami and not just on top of Miami, at the Super Bowl. It's really never been done like that before."

The 9-1 Patriots are the current betting favorites to win Super Bowl LIV, so if Gronkowski was mulling a return to New England, we doubt he would host an extravagant Super Bowl-themed bash that same weekend.

In an any event, if the Patriots reach their fourth consecutive Super Bowl next February, Gronk will be there -- as a very amped-up spectator.

Does Rob Gronkowski's latest announcement officially end comeback talk? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston