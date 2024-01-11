What does the retirement of Alabama's Nick Saban mean for Texas football recruiting?

As the retirement of Alabama football coach Nick Saban continues to rock college football, the ramifications have already impacted recruiting – both in Tuscaloosa and Austin.

Wide receiver Ryan Williams, a 2024 5-star recruit from Saraland, Ala., told On3 that he decommitted from the Crimson Tide after Saban’s announcement. Originally a 2025 recruit, Williams reclassified to the 2024 class just before the early signing period in December. He did not sign with the Tide in December, opting instead for February’s National Signing Day.

More: Texas reactions to Nick Saban's retirement from Alabama: 'Keep Steve Sarkisian in Austin'

He’s now reopened his recruiting and already had a previously scheduled official visit to Texas set for Jan. 27. On3 reports that Williams also has official visits planned for Alabama on Jan. 20 and Auburn Feb. 3.

A 6-foot, 165-pound speedster, Williams has drawn some comparisons to Texas junior receiver Xavier Worthy, who recently declared his intentions to enter the 2024 NFL draft. Williams ranks as the fourth best receiver in the nation and the 12th best overall prospect for his class by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

More: With Nick Saban, Pete Carroll stepping away from coaching, Steve Sarkisian says thanks

Saban’s departure could have a massive impact on Alabama’s recent wave of signees as well, which includes athlete Aeryn Hampton, a native of Dangerfield in East Texas who flipped from Texas to Alabama on December’s early signing day. Per NCAA transfer rules, any player on Alabama’s roster now has a 30-day window to transfer since their head coach stepped down. That applies to the early enrollees for the spring, since Alabama began classes today.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Retirement of Alabama's Nick Saban could boost Texas football recruiting