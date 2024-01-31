What does retired Alabama coach Nick Saban tease Hugh Freeze about? Not fourth-and-31

Retired life has seemingly been treating former Alabama football coach Nick Saban well.

The 72-year-old Saban, who announced his retirement Jan. 10, recently made an appearance at the "Mr. October Celebrity Golf Classic" in Palm City, Florida, on Monday. He played alongside other prominent figures in the event such as musical artists 50 Cent and Travis Scott, as well as former athletes Terrell Owens, Grant Hill, Johnny Bench and Pedro Martinez.

It seems playing golf was not a one-time event reserved for that day, either, as Auburn coach Hugh Freeze made reference Wednesday to some playful jabs Saban has thrown his way. Freeze was discussing his recent staff changes at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever taken over a program where in Year 1 I felt like I got everything right on the hires. I think it’s very difficult," Freeze said, according to video recorded and uploaded by Auburn Undercover. "I was talking to Nick this morning about that. It’s funny, Nick calls me a lot now and he rubs in that he’s playing golf every single day."

Saban finished his career with a 4-2 all-time record over Freeze, including a win in the 2023 Iron Bowl that featured quarterback Jalen Milroe finding wide receiver Isaiah Bond in the back corner of the end zone for a game-winning touchdown — immortalized as fourth-and-31. The pair of coaches have a noted friendship, with Freeze having previously referenced Saban's support for him following his ouster from Ole Miss.

