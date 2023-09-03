What does representing Rutgers football and New Jersey mean to Kyle Monangai and Tyreem Powell?

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — For two veteran players of this Rutgers football team, running out of the tunnel at SHI Stadium is going to be filled with emotion ahead of Sunday’s season opener against Northwestern.

Emotion, for running back Kyle Momngai and linebacker Tyreem Powell, because both are from New Jersey.

Monangai, from Essex County in north Jersey, and Powell, from Vineland in the south, very much represent what head coach Greg Schiano is trying to build at Rutgers. Both players came to Rutgers as part of the 2020 recruiting class following the hiring of Schiano. Powell, in fact, flipped from Virginia Tech just days after Schiano was announced as the head coach at Rutgers.

So representing Rutgers means a little something extra to both of these student-athletes.

Both Monangai and Powell bought into the vision laid out by Schiano as part of this rebuild. And both players proved last year to be major parts of the Scarlet Knights last season.

“100 percent – I’m excited. I can’t wait to get out there and see the atmosphere that’s gonna be there. You know, noon game on CBS,” Monangai said on Thursday following practice. “Fans – I know. I’ve been waiting to come back and see us all play. We’re excited to show everybody what we’ve been working on all offseason. So it’s just a lot of emotion.”

Season openers have been kind to Monangai. Last year, he led all Rutgers rushers with 64 yards on 19 carries in a season-opening win at Boston College. He also had a rushing touchdown.

For Powell, Sunday is something he has been waiting for since the end of the 2022 season. In fact, this offseason has seen his stock rise nationally, highlighted by his inclusion on the watchlist for the Butkus Award.

The former three-star recruit from Vineland South High School (Vineland, N.J.) says there is something special about representing his home state.

“It’s gonna mean everything to me,” Powell told Rutgers Wire. “Just me mentally, I’m gonna be ready to go play football. But just to have that support from the Jersey fans and Vineland, south Jersey – all that is gonna mean everything to me.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire