Does the Ravens signing Odell Beckham Jr. impact their draft plans?

The Baltimore Ravens made an interesting move over the weekend. Baltimore signed veteran free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year contract.

The financial commitment to Beckham is radical. The 30-year-old will earn up to $18 million in 2023, with $15 million fully guaranteed. That is an indication that the Ravens expect prime OBJ, the All-Pro from 2014-2016 who hit at least 90 receptions, 1,300 yards and 10 TDs in each of those three seasons with the New York Giants.

The Ravens also signed free agent Nelson Agholor earlier this offseason. They join a Baltimore receiving corps that also includes 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman and a slew of slot receivers.

How does this impact the Ravens draft plans?

Beckham didn’t play in 2022 as he recovered from a torn left ACL suffered in the Los Angeles Rams’ win in Super Bowl LVI. He had torn the same ACL in Week 7 of the 2020 season while a member of the Cleveland Browns.

In short, he’s a somewhat risky proposition, even on a one-year deal, to play all 17 games. Agholor is also signed to a one-year deal, one that the Ravens would be comfortable eating if it doesn’t work out in training camp and the preseason.

With the longer-term focus, wide receiver remains a glaring need for Baltimore. Signing Beckham buys GM Eric DeCosta a little time if the team isn’t sold on any of the top wideouts in 2023. The Ravens should not eschew drafting any wide receiver just because they signed Beckham, even if the team hopes to extend the relationship with OBJ beyond 2023.

