Does the Raiders win over Chiefs help Ravens bid for No. 1 seed?

On Sunday, the only result that really mattered for the Baltimore Ravens was their 27-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Like always, they preach to control what they can control.

So, John Harbaugh and the Ravens most likely won't be thinking too much about the Kansas City Chiefs' somewhat surprising loss to the Oakland Raiders in Week 5 and what it could mean for seeding in the playoffs. But, that won't stop us from doing just that.

Entering the season, it was presumed that the Ravens and Chiefs would be the two teams with the best chance of earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Through five weeks, that is more or less still the case.

The potential for a bye week is always important, but with a new playoff format for the season allowing seven teams from the conference to get a berth with just one team receiving a bye, it becomes crucial. Only one franchise will be guaranteed a trip to the divisional round and a week to rest after a grueling season.

Though the campaign is still young, the Chiefs improved their chances of earning the bye while simultaneously hurting Baltimore's in Week 3 when Kansas City won the highly-anticipated regular-season matchup between the two. It not only gave the Chiefs a one-game lead, but the head-to-head tiebreaker. Now with both teams at 4-1, it may seem as if Baltimore's chances at the No. 1 seed have increased.

That is technically the case, but when looking at what's in store for both teams down the line, Week 5 didn't do much.

Kansas City holding the tiebreaker is a massive advantage for the defending Super Bowl Champions, but so is their remaining schedule. Matchups with the Bills, Saints, Buccaneers and Raiders will pose challenges, but besides the Bills, all still seem like winnable games for Patrick Mahomes and company. The Broncos (twice), Jets, Dolphins, Chargers, Falcons and Panthers will be even less challenging.

As for the Ravens, though they may be favorites in each contest as well, the schedule is not kind to them. They will face off with the Cowboys (minus Dak Prescott), Jaguars, Giants, Eagles and Bengals, but two matchups with the undefeated Steelers and games against playoff contenders in the Browns, Colts, Titans and Patriots await.

It's also worth noting that the No. 1 seed race -- at this time -- is not just these two teams. The Titans and Steelers are both undefeated, and the Browns are 4-1. It's still early, and AFC North matchups will help make the picture clearer, but Baltimore has more than just the Chiefs to worry about.

So, what does all this mean in relation to Sunday's outcomes? Essentially, it doesn't change much. A loss by the Chiefs is better than a win, but there are still too many variables at this point in the season. The No. 1 seed is still wide open.

We didn't listen to the team philosophy of only focusing on what you can do, but maybe that is the right approach here. At this point, it's really all the Ravens can do.