Does Raiders DT Solomon Thomas deserve more playing time?

The Raiders have found a pass rush. Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue have proven to be one of the best pass-rush duos in the NFL and they are finding a way to destroy offenses.

But one of the biggest reasons why the defense has been successful is that they are getting production from players not named Crosby or Ngakoue. One of those players is Solomon Thomas.

In a recent article by Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report, he named one player for every team that needs more snaps. For the Raiders, that was Thomas. Here is a snippet of his thoughts on the former first-round pick and his role in this defense:

“Thomas saw an uptick in defensive snaps between Weeks 1 and 2, going up from 22 to 45 percent. Last week, against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he recorded his first two-sack performance. With the ability to line up on the end or as a 3-technique defensive tackle, Thomas can move across the line and apply pressure or take on lead blockers to stop the run, which makes him a valuable defender on the front line.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas totaled four pressures on 19 pass-rush snaps in Week 2. While he hasn’t graded out as well against the run, his ability to create pressure from the defensive tackle spot is exactly what this defense needs going forward.

Thomas probably isn’t ready to be a full-time starter, but he is someone who needs to be on the field on every obvious passing down. He’s just too perfect of a fit with Crosby and Ngakoue to leave off the field. Look for him to see even more snaps in Week 3 as the Raiders continue to trust him more as an interior rusher.

