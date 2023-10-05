Who does Purdue football play in future seasons? Here's a look through 2028

ROSEMONT, Illinois − New conference teams means a new conference schedule.

The Big Ten announced league matchups for the next five seasons on Thursday.

It previously announced a conference Flex Protect Plus schedule for future years, giving schools protected rivalries.

Each team plays every other Big Ten opponent at least twice, once at home and once on the road, and face rotating opponents no more than three times in five seasons.

For Purdue football, that includes its first matchup against one of the Big Ten's new members next season when Oregon visits Ross-Ade Stadium. USC was originally scheduled for a game at Purdue next season before the inclusion of Oregon and Washington into the Big Ten.

Purdue's protected football rivalries are Indiana and Illinois, keeping both on the schedule annually.

Purdue's 2024 schedule consists of non-conference home games against Indiana State and Notre Dame and a road trip to Oregon State.

Purdue will host Nebraska, Northwestern and Penn State in Big Ten play next season in addition to the Ducks. The Boilermakers' conference road schedule consists of games at Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Here's the rest of Purdue football's future schedules through 2028 (games at home unless otherwise noted):

2025

Non-conference: Ball State, Connecticut, at Notre Dame

Big Ten: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Northwestern, at Washington

2026

Non-conference: Wake Forest, Indiana State, Notre Dame

Big Ten: Maryland, Minnesota, Washington, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Penn State, at UCLA

2027

Non-conference: North Carolina, Miami (Ohio), at Notre Dame

Big Ten: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA, at Maryland, at Nebraska, at Ohio State, at Oregon

2028

Non-conference: Western Illinois, Notre Dame, at Wake Forest

Big Ten: Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, at Illinois, at Indiana, at Michigan State, at Rutgers, at USC

