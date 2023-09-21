How does Purdue football find defensive consistency against Wisconsin Friday night?

WEST LAFAYETTE — A defensive savant becoming the Purdue football head coach was supposed to be the perfect complement to what the Boilermakers have historically been able to do offensively.

Three games in, that defense has brought on mixed results. That, perhaps, is the most frustrating about Purdue's 1-2 start ahead of Friday night's 7 p.m. Big Ten opener against Wisconsin at Ross-Ade Stadium.

We've seen the defense play lights out and we've seen the same defense get shredded by one big play after another.

"There's been times where we've shown what we are capable of and there's times that we're not," senior safety Sanoussi Kane said. "We're trying to be more consistent on defense as a whole."

How does Purdue find that consistency?

There's proof this defensive scheme works, though Illinois succeeded while having one of the best secondaries, and one of the best defensive players, in the country last season under Ryan Walters.

"The stuff we continue to harp on and press upon is just the critical moments that we've got to be better in," defensive coordinator Kevin Kane said. "We have guys in positions to make plays and in those critical junctures, they've got to make those."

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Cam Allen (10) intercepts the pass of Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) during the NCAA football game, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Syracuse Orange won 35-20.

The Wisconsin Badgers come to West Lafayette averaging nearly 32 points and putting up more than 440 yards per game under first-year head coach Luke Fickell, whose Cincinnati teams were known for explosive offenses.

After shutting out Virginia Tech in the second half two weeks ago and looking like the defense took major strides, Purdue took a step back against Syracuse last week, mostly due to the threat of quarterback Garrett Shrader as a runner.

Wisconsin has bucked its traditional run-heavy offense under Fickell but can still beat teams with the running game.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell congratulates his team after a touchdown during the third quarter of their game September 16, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Georgia Southern 35-14.

The Boilermakers can ill afford to take another step backwards.

"We know Wisconsin is a good team and we take on the challenge," defensive lineman Malik Langham said. "We've just got to do our job and when we play to the best of our ability, we know where we stand at the end."

