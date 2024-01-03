Does Purdue basketball have killer instinct? Ask Maryland after Boilermakers' blowout win

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland − There's a hunger deep down that is driving the Purdue basketball team.

Embarrassment of being on the wrong side of a historic loss?

Maybe.

Truthfully, though, the Boilermakers seem to be long past dwelling on last March.

This is about this season and this team.

"We're so hungry to go win," sophomore guard Fletcher Loyer said. "We're so hungry to repeat as Big Ten champs, Big Ten tournament champs and then make a farther run."

Tuesday night was the latest indication that this Purdue basketball team is different.

No one walks into the Xfinity Center and just runs Maryland out of its own gym. Just ask last season's Purdue team.

But the Boilermakers did just that, beating the Terrapins 67-53, and, poof, gone is Maryland's 19-game home court winning streak.

Jan. 2: Purdue center Zach Edey (15) dunks as Maryland Terrapins players look on during the first half. The top-ranked Boilermakers won 67-53.

Again, it wasn't the Zach Edey show or Braden Smith or one player going off on a streak of hot shooting.

This was a collection of many little things that added up big to give top-ranked Purdue its 13th win in 14 games this season.

It was Lance Jones, who was tasked with defending one of the best scoring guards in the Big Ten. Though Jahmir Young finished with 26 points, many late when the game seemed all but over, he was 4-of-10 and had eight points in a rather frustrating first half.

"He gets them going. He's the head of the snake," Jones said. "I feel like if I limited him and his ability to break us down and get to where he wanted, it would increase our chances."

With Young unable to get going, Maryland missed 11 of its first 12 shots and turned the ball over four times during an ugly nine-minute offensive stretch to start the game.

Trey Kaufman-Renn hit a 3-pointer from the wing on Purdue's first possession, and then the defense on the other end caused a shot clock violation that immediately silenced what is supposed to be one of the nation's biggest home court advantages.

It was the 11-4 run to start the second half, where Purdue, rather than put it on cruise control with a 13-point halftime lead, stepped on Maryland's chest and pinned it to the ground long enough for a referee to declare a pinfall victory.

This Purdue team is different than that one a year ago, not only because it's better and more experienced, but because it has that killer instinct. A year ago, Maryland might've hung around in this game and used a late run to make things interesting.

On Tuesday, Purdue put the game out of reach by the first media timeout of the second half.

If you're still one who responds to every Purdue basketball mention with something like "FDU" or "What about March?" the Boilermakers are doing their best to prove that has no relevance on this roster.

"After the way the season ended, I think people kind of counted us out," Zach Edey said Tuesday night. "We were the No. 1 seed. We were one of the best teams in the country for a bunch of weeks and returned everybody. That's usually a recipe for pretty good success."

But, Northwestern, right?

What about the Dec. 1 loss at Northwestern?

The one where Purdue turned the ball over 17 times.

Even then, it still took overtime and a Herculean effort by Boo Buie for the Wildcats to win.

Matt Painter knows his team is not invincible.

The Purdue basketball coach spelled it out in the postgame press conference.

When Purdue has a high number of turnovers and/or shoots poorly from 3-point range, the Boilermakers are vulnerable.

However, those moments are becoming fewer and far between.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue basketball flashes killer instinct to bury Maryland on the road