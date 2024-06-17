What does potential Paul George free agency fit with Sixers look like?

The Philadelphia 76ers will be very active in the 2024 offseason as President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has set the team up in a very good position to acquire another max player to fit next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The biggest name that has been connected to the Sixers is Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George. Obviously, George could just remain with the Clippers and is an LA native, but the Sixers are certainly lurking to acquire his services.

George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 41.3% from deep in the 2023-24 season. Those are great numbers to pair with Embiid and Maxey.

On ESPN’s “Get Up”, Andraya Carter had this to say about a potential George fit in Philadelphia:

When I think about him with Philly, I had the Clippers earlier this season when I was doing NBA sideline and the one thing Paul George told me, he said ‘Some of our guys like to play certain ways. Like James Harden likes pick-and-roll actions, and he said I like to play in randomness. I like to be creative. I like to play fast. I like to play with pace.’ When I think about Tyrese Maxey pushing the ball in transition, kicking it to Paul George so he can play in randomness, playing off of Joel Embiid and also catch-and-shoot 3s. Philly was 25th in the league in catch-and-shoot 3s. Paul George hit those at 45% this season.

George is up there in age (34), but he is still one of the more productive stars in the league. He is a knockdown shooter from deep, can move well without the ball, and is one of the top perimeter defenders in the league. One has to figure that his fit next to Philadelphia’s star duo would be seamless.

