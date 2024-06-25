‘Does possession win you matches?’: Roy Keane dissects ‘sloppy’ England performance

Roy Keane criticised England‘s players for taking the safe option during the first half of their Euro 2024 clash with Slovenia on Tuesday, 25 June.

The teams drew 0-0 at half time, with England’s possession during the first half at 69 per cent and Slovenia‘s at 31 per cent.

Dissecting the performance in the opening 45 minutes, the pundit said: “The passing is a bit slow, a bit sloppy, the one good bit we saw led to the [offside] goal. But Slovenia are no mugs - one goal and they top the group.”