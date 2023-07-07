How does Payton Thorne stack up against SEC quarterbacks?

Payton Thorne will be tasked with leading the revamped Auburn offense through its grueling 2023 schedule.

Hugh Freeze must be confident in his ability to do it. He did bring in the former Michigan State Spartan after all. Perhaps it was simply because of the lack of options, but Thorne is a Tiger nonetheless.

On “That SEC Football Podcast,” Michael Bratton ranked each SEC team’s expected starting quarterback and Thorne slid in at No. 12. He beats out Florida‘s Graham Mertz and Vanderbilt’s AJ Swann, and falls just behind Missouri’s Brady Cook.

Bratton on Thorne: “It’s not because I think he’s a bad player. It’s just so hard for me to predict what Auburn is going to be with a new coaching staff and with essentially a new starting offense with all the transfers. I’m not saying you can’t win with Payton Thorne. I think you can. They (Michigan State) won 11 games two years ago.”

Expectations will be high, and soon it will be evident if Thorne is up to the challenge of leading an SEC offense.

