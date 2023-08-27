Does Patrick Beverley have a leg to stand on in his critique of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown?

Does veteran Philadelphia 76ers floor general Patrick Beverley have a leg to stand on in his critique of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown? The defensive specialist recently had some tough words for his Atlantic Division rivals, reviving a tired trope on whether the two All-NBA Celtics forwards are a good fit.

And while the media largely chose to ignore Beverley’s qualifications taken from his podcast for maximum clickiness, the fact that he had to do so in the first place at once hints at a sliver of truth in the context he presented things. It also adds to the complexity of what one means when suggesting Brown and Tatum are, by themselves, not enough to win it all.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast weighed in on this latest iteration of a debate that should probably be put to bed for good.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear their takes on it.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire