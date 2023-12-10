What does OU football's QB depth chart look like beyond Jackson Arnold for 2024 season?

NORMAN — Dillon Gabriel is out and Jackson Arnold is in as OU's top quarterback entering the Alamo Bowl and beyond.

But what does the Sooners' quarterback situation look like beyond Arnold?

In the near term, the Sooners have redshirt senior Davis Beville, who figures to be No. 2 behind Arnold for the bowl game.

Beville is listed as a redshirt senior, but still has one season of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA’s COVID rules.

Beville appeared in two games this season but didn’t throw a pass, mostly handing the ball off late in a pair of blowouts though he did have three carries for seven yards.

The Pitt transfer was the Sooners’ backup in 2022, appearing in five games and starting the game against Texas.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) warms up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

He completed 15 of 30 passes for 102 yards with one interception in 2022.

The Sooners also have redshirt sophomore walk-on General Booty.

Booty played in just one game this season — the season-opening win over Arkansas State — after appearing in just one game in 2022.

OU has a pair of quarterback commits in the 2024 class, which can begin signing Dec. 20.

Frisco (Texas) Emerson’s Michael Hawkins is a four-star prospect according to the 247 Sports composite, which ranks him as the No. 21 quarterback in the class.

Brendan Zurbrugg of Alliance, Ohio is a three-star prospect by 247, and the No. 56 quarterback in the class.

The Sooners also already have a 2025 quarterback committed — Carl Albert’s Kevin Sperry.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football QB depth chart takes shape after Dillon Gabriel transfer