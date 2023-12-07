How does OU football star Dillon Gabriel's statistics compare to Heisman Trophy finalists?

NORMAN — The four finalists for the Heisman Trophy award were revealed on Monday.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. are up for the award, which'll be announced at 7 p.m. Saturday.

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel briefly found himself in the conversation when he led his team to a 7-0 start to the season. But the Sooners lost their next two games, and Gabriel missed the second half of a game against BYU on Nov. 18 due to concussion protocol.

The series of setbacks ultimately derailed Gabriel's Heisman hopes, and he entered the transfer portal on Monday. Here's a look at how his numbers hold up against the award's quarterback finalists.

Dillon Gabriel, OU

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs past TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Shad Banks Jr. (0) for a first down during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Gabriel enjoyed a career-best campaign.

The redshirt senior quarterback threw for 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He posted a quarterback rating of 87.3, which ranked fourth in the nation.

Gabriel also became a dual threat by running the ball 93 times for 373 yards and 12 touchdowns. He led No. 12-ranked OU to a 10-2 (8-2) record and a trip to the Alamo Bowl, where it'll face Arizona on Dec. 28.

Jayden Daniels, LSU

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to throw during his team's game against Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023.

Daniels took the term "dual-threat quarterback" to a new level this season.

The senior quarterback threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. His quarterback rating of 95.7 led the nation.

Daniels then ran the ball 135 times for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. His strong play helped lead No. 13 LSU to a 9-3 (6-2 SEC) record and a trip to the ReliaQuest Bowl, where it'll face Wisconsin on January 1.

Bo Nix, Oregon

Nix showed out in his final year of eligibility.

The senior quarterback threw for 4,145 yards, 40 touchdowns and three interceptions. His quarterback rating of 91 ranked second in the nation.

Nix ran the ball 53 times for 228 yards and six touchdowns. He led No. 8 Oregon to an 11-2 (8-1 Pac 12) record and a trip to the Fiesta Bowl, where it'll face Liberty on Jan. 1.

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws the ball against the Oregon Ducks in the first half at Allegiant Stadium Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Penix took Washington to new heights this season.

The senior quarterback threw for 4,218 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His quarterback rating of 83.4 ranked 10th in the nation.

Penix only ran the ball 29 times for -18 yards and three touchdowns. Still, he led Washington to a 13 record (9-0 Pac 12) and a trip to the College Football Playoff, where it'll face Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

