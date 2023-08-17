What does OU football have at running back? Gavin Sawchuk sees opportunity to 'step up'

NORMAN — Gavin Sawchuk is excited to see what Eric Gray will do in the NFL.

And while Sawchuk will surely miss his former OU football teammate, the redshirt freshman running back sees an opportunity.

“Somebody’s gotta step up," Sawchuk said. "I think it’s a great thing to be able to have that opportunity open for somebody to really chase and be like, ‘OK, now we have the opportunity to go get that starting job.’ So it’s a little bit of motivation."

Gray served as OU's workhorse running back last season. He ran for 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns, which helped him get selected by the New York Giants in the fifth round (No. 172 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

With Gray no longer in college, Sawchuk figures to get his fair share of opportunities moving forward.

It'll be difficult for OU head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to keep the former four-star prospect off the field after seeing how he finished last season. Sawchuk erupted for 100 rushing yards and one touchdown on 15 carries in OU's Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State on Dec. 29.

It was a breakout performance by Sawchuk, who has carried that momentum into fall camp.

“A lot of confidence, for sure," Sawchuk said. "Just being able to have that experience of actually being out there on the field, especially against a team like Florida State, (there’s) a lot of confidence. ... It’s helped a lot.”

Of course, Sawchuk isn't the only running back looking to capitalize on Gray's departure.

Sophomore Jovantae Barnes figures to be heavily involved after recording 116 carries for 519 yards and five touchdowns last season. Then there's Marcus Major, a redshirt senior who's more than capable of producing if he can stay on the field.

Junior Tawee Walker and four-star freshman Daylan Smothers are also in the mix, meaning Sawchuk will have to battle for every carry.

But the redshirt freshman doesn't see that as a bad thing. He just sees it as an opportunity.

“I wouldn’t say it’s really a challenge at all," Sawchuk said. "I think it’s exciting. I would love to have more carries. Sign me up. I’d love to."

Quick hits from OU football preseason camp

Defensive coordinator Ted Roof on where the defensive needs to improve: "As far as playing and attack in space. I think we got some guys back there that want to try and knock guys out. It’s so important back there in that position to get them on the ground so you can play defense again. As long as we’re playing defense, we've got a chance. So just things of that nature. Coverage discipline, our eyes and things like that.”

Freshman safety Peyton Bowen on if he has intercepted a pass by freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold, who he played with at Denton Guyer: "I did just pick him off in this practice. ... I think that's like my second time from being here picking him off. So yeah, it was pretty cool."

Junior wide receiver Andrel Anthony on how he has improved since spring workouts: “Definitely a lot more smart and just comfortable. ... Coach (Emmett) Jones really has challenged the receivers to learn more about coverages and just knowing football as opposed to, ‘Oh, I play outside wide receiver.’ Being more versatile and being able to know what defenders are going to do before it actually happens.”

