Does OU football have a path to major bowl without making the Big 12 Championship Game?

NORMAN — OU isn’t out of the race for the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Sooners have to win their regular-season finale against TCU, which kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and is televised on Fox, to have a chance.

Then they’ll need some outside help to vault into the game for what would be the 13th and final time but for the first time since 2020.

But could the Sooners be better served by beating the Horned Frogs on Friday but not making the game?

Not making it to the Dec. 2 game in Arlington, Texas, could help the Sooners’ cause to make a New Year’s Six bowl for the first time since beating Florida in the 2020 Cotton Bowl.

Only in 2017, when OU beat TCU in the game, the Horned Frogs dropped to No. 15 in the CFP rankings and made the Alamo Bowl.

No Big 12 team that has failed to make the title game has made the NY6 field.

OU's Drake Stoops (12) celebrates his touchdown with Dillon Gabriel (8) against UCF on Oct. 21 in Norman.

But there is some precedent in the conference the Sooners are moving to after this season for coming up short of the title game but still making a major bowl.

Last year, Alabama was picked for the Sugar Bowl ahead of LSU, even though it was the Tigers who beat the Crimson Tide in the regular season and made the SEC Championship Game, where they lost to Georgia.

LSU lost three regular-season games before falling to Georgia, 50-30, in Atlanta.

Three other times during the CFP era, the loser of the SEC title game didn’t make a NY6 game while a team or teams that didn’t play in the SEC Championship Game did.

Florida lost the 2015 and 2016 games to Alabama, which made the CFP both seasons.

In 2016, Auburn made the Sugar Bowl against OU instead. The year before, it was Ole Miss that was picked for the Sugar Bowl.

In 2014, Alabama beat Missouri in the SEC Championship Game to make the CFP. Ole Miss earned a berth in the Peach Bowl and Mississippi State in the Orange Bowl, while Missouri instead went to the Citrus Bowl.

If OU doesn’t make it to Arlington, the most likely matchup for the game would be Texas and Oklahoma State.

If Oklahoma State were to win the game, the Sooners’ hopes to make it to a NY6 bowl would likely take a hit, as the Cowboys would be in the field and Texas would still be in strong position to be inside the top 12 and still earn an at-large berth over the Sooners.

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables celebrates with the team following a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 11, 2023.

Should Texas win, though, OU would certainly have a strong argument as a second Big 12 team in the field.

The Cowboys’ blowout losses to South Alabama and UCF would help knock them out of contention for such a bowl should they also lose in Arlington.

But it’s not just the Big 12 Championship Game loser the Sooners are competing against, though.

OU fans should be rooting for Mississippi State against Ole Miss on Thursday night and Kentucky against Louisville on Saturday to help strengthen the Sooners’ potential case.

Ole Miss won’t be in the SEC title game but has wins over LSU and Tulane and its only losses are to Georgia and Alabama — the teams that will square off in Atlanta.

Louisville has clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game and has a 33-20 win over Notre Dame on its resume.

A loss to Florida State in the ACC game might not be enough to drop the Cardinals out of an at-large berth, but that combined with a loss to the Wildcats this weekend would.

Normally, the Sugar Bowl is guaranteed to have a Big 12 team but with the Sugar Bowl being a CFP semifinal this season, there is no such requirement that would open the door wider for a Big 12 non-champion to make a NY6 bowl.

OU football coach Brent Venables (center) and the Sooners prepare to run on to the field before last Saturday's game against BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Then there’s the thought that it would be difficult for the Sooners to beat Texas again should the Longhorns be the opponent in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Since OU’s 34-30 win over Texas on Oct. 7, the Longhorns have won five consecutive games to move into strong position to make the College Football Playoff should they win Friday against Texas Tech and then win the conference title game.

Sooners coach Brent Venables doesn’t believe in the thought that it’s more difficult to beat a team twice in the same season.

“That’s baloney,” Venables said last month about the notion.

All of the conjecture starts with a win over TCU on Friday though.

Fail at that task, and the Sooners will fall down the bowl pecking order.

“Really big,” linebacker Kobie McKinzie said of the potential of winning a 10th regular-season game after winning just six last season. “Every win is big. It doesn’t matter what it is or how we get it, a win is a win at the end of the day. … You know, last year was really tough on everybody, especially for me. I didn’t play much at all and just sitting back and watching those guys go through that, it was really painful. But Team 128, per se, they crawled so we can walk.”

OU vs. TCU

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Friday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman (FOX)

