What does OU football need to do to beat Arizona in Alamo Bowl, win final game in Big 12?

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Bowl wasn’t where OU wanted to be, even just a few weeks ago.

But the 12th-ranked Sooners, who dropped two games late in the season that knocked them out of Big 12 and College Football Playoff contention and who just missed a New Year’s Six bowl, are showing excitement for their matchup against No. 14 Arizona on Thursday night at the Alamodome.

“It’s good to be back,” Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops, who had a touchdown catch in OU’s 47-32 win over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl in 2021, said.

While the Sooners have been hit with some opt-outs and transfers — most notably quarterback Dillon Gabriel (transferred to Oregon) and center Andrew Raym (declared for the NFL Draft) — OU’s core is otherwise fairly intact.

The Sooners are looking for what would be their eighth 11-win season in the last 11 seasons.

The bowl is also OU’s final game as a member of the Big 12 Conference. They’ll officially make the move to the SEC this summer.

Here’s a closer look at the game in the bowl edition of Four Downs:

More: Why are Danny Stutsman, Billy Bowman & Co. returning for Sooners in 2024? 'We bleed OU'

Brent Venables runs on the field before an NCAA football game between University of Oklahoma (OU) and Iowa State at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Number to Know

25: The Sooners’ current bowl streak, by far the most in program history and the second-longest active streak, behind only Georgia, who has appeared in 27 consecutive bowls.

OU’s previous-longest bowl streak before the current one began in 1999, Bob Stoops’ first season, was eight consecutive from 1975-82.

Only two other programs — Wisconsin (22) and Alabama (20) have made a bowl in each of the last 20 seasons.

During their current streak, the Sooners are 11-13 in bowl games.

OU’s 31 all-time bowl wins are tied for the fourth-most nationally.

More: Why OU football's Drake Stoops is 'happy' to return to Alamo Bowl after 2021 game

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Woodi Washington (5) breaks up a pass intended for TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Blake Nowell (87) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

Sooner in the Crosshairs

Woodi Washington, cornerback: Washington hasn’t been tested a ton this season and has been somewhat overlooked in the Sooners’ secondary.

But he’s still been solid, with 41 tackles, a career-high seven pass breakups, and a quarterback hurry.

Washington has yet to make a declaration whether he would stay for his final season of eligibility or move on (more likely declaring for the draft than transferring).

The Sooners could certainly use him back, with Key Lawrence transferring and their depth at cornerback thinned out by injuries this season.

That’s the big picture.

In a narrower context, the Sooners need Washington to have a strong Alamo Bowl.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita has completed 73.6% of his passes and the Wildcats have three receivers with at least 500 yards receiving — led by Tetairoa McMillan, who has 80 catches for 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns.

OU’s secondary will be tested.

More: How OU football legend Bob Stoops introduced Arizona's Jedd Fisch to his future wife

From Dec. 28, 2019, LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) runs against Oklahoma cornerback Woodi Washington (5) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game in Atlanta. This yearâ€™s NFL draft features a superb group of wide receivers, including Jefferson, who are expected to make immediate impacts in the NFL.

Three questions: Jedd Fisch, Arizona head coach

What stands out to you about what Brent Venables has done at OU?

I have a ton of respect for Coach Venables, both when he was a defensive coordinator for years (and as a head coach). We had dinner together the other night, I said, ‘How many of these head coach’s jobs did you turn down?’ He is at the highest of high levels of coaches.

When he chose to come to Oklahoma, it was one of those programs you want to monitor, you want to watch, you want to see how quickly will he put his stamp on the program. When you take a team that for years under Coach (Lincoln) Riley were going to be a score-fest type team. Now you watch Oklahoma, they can score with everybody, top five offense, but taking the ball away 26 times this year. When you see a team that has done that, the respect I have that Coach Venables in two years goes from six to 10 wins, adds four wins in his second year. On top of it, it's just the way they play.

I know there's a saying like: those who know know. When you watch their film, you know. You know that Coach Venables is going to have a ton of success because of the way his program and his culture clearly is taking notice.

What’s the challenge of facing a team with a new quarterback and new offensive coordinator?

It provides a great challenge because when you look at their offense and you look at statistically where they were with Coach (Jeff) Lebby and with Dillon (Gabriel), you see probably one of the best five offenses, not even probably, one of the best five offenses in the country. Now you're sitting there and trying to make a determination when you're game planning the offense with a different quarterback and a different coordinator.

Coach (Seth) Littrell has called plays. You can go back and chase, at Indiana, what did he do? When he was at North Texas, what did he do? When he was at Arizona, what did he do? At some point in time you have to play fundamental football and believe in what you see, say there's going to be certain principles that his lineage will bring.

It's three weeks, how much are you going to change in three weeks? It's that fine line of chasing ghosts which all of us can do in the coaching profession, try to find, What if they do this or that, what if he changes that. We say, We have to line up in formation, line up quickly and be prepared for a system of offense.

Now we have to defend a quarterback that we haven't seen a lot of, but we know how talented he is based on high school recruiting, the games he's gotten in, and a coordinator that has done a great job wherever he's at. That was a great challenge.

What kind of a quarterback is Noah Fifita?

Noah is a redshirt freshman quarterback. Came in here from Servite, California, with three of his teammates: No. 4, (Tetairoa) McMillan, No. 88, Keyan Burnett, and No. 5 Jacob Manu. Pretty good high school team. All four of them came together. Noah was the ringleader.

We offered Noah probably within a month of my arrival on campus. I guess he was a junior at that point. He was committed to us and stayed committed to us for 10 months.

What I love about Noah is he committed to us when Arizona was on a 12-game losing streak. He stayed with us when we went 1-11. If that doesn't speak to his character, I don't know what does.

He is an incredible preparer. He loves the game of football. He's addicted to the game of football. He's somebody that not only does everything right off the field, he does everything right on the field.

I would say this — if you have great habits off the field, you usually have great habits on the field. His habits have certainly allowed him to be a 75% passer and be prepared and able to walk into the game. His first-ever start was against Washington who at that point in time was on a 16-game win streak. We lost 31-24. The second start was at the Coliseum when we lost in triple overtime. Since then he hasn't lost. Since then he's led the team, and he's a wonderful kid.

More: OU football vs. Arizona: Our score predictions are in for Sooners-Wildcats Alamo Bowl game

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch talks with quarterback Noah Fifita (11) during the first quarter against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 25.

This day in Sooners’ history

Dec. 28, 2019: The Sooners don’t have much history on Dec. 28.

Thursday’s game will mark just their second game on that date.

The other was less-than-memorable.

On Dec. 28, 2019, the Sooners were throttled in the Peach Bowl — a College Football Playoff semifinal — by LSU, 63-28.

Joe Burrow threw for 493 yards and seven touchdowns against the Sooners.

Five Sooners currently on the roster appeared in that game — Woodi Washington, Jordan Kelley, Drake Stoops, Austin Stogner and Marcus Stripling.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football ends Big 12 era in Alamo Bowl before heading to SEC