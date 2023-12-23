What does Oshae Brissett need to do to earn a bigger role with the Boston Celtics?

Why aren’t we seeing more of reserve Boston Celtics forward Oshae Brissett? With the team’s forward rotation fairly thin after Boston’s twin All-NBA stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley asks why the team hasn’t leaned into Brissett more so far this season.

“Brissett has been unable to work himself into the nightly mix,” writes Buckley. “He hasn’t outright failed his assignment, it’s more like he hasn’t been given a chance to pass or fail.” And this hasn’t exactly been because he hasn’t helped the team play better when he has had a shot, but perhaps rather how he has done so. Brissett has “provided loads of energy and defense but almost zero offense,” shooting 44.0% from the field overall and just 27.3% from beyond the arc with the Celtics this season.

Is Brissett’s energy elsewhere enough to warrant more run and to hopefully get that shot back on track?

With Lamar Stevens the only deep rotation wing on Boston’s roster hitting at least a third of his triples, it seems probable Mazzulla will give limited run to not only the Syracuse alum but also Svi Mykhailiuk and Dalano Banton for the immediate future.

But if Brissett does replicate the level of efficiency from 3 he had in his second and third seasons where he connected 42.3% and 35% from deep on volume respectively, he could become a valuable part of the rotation.

