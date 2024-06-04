What does Oregon bring to the table against Texas A&M in the Super Regionals?

May 31, 2024; Santa Barbara, CA, USA; Oregon pitcher Logan Mercado (20) celebrates with catcher Bennett Thompson (16) after defeating San Diego 5-4 in extra innings of an NCAA Baseball Santa Barbara Regional game at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The stage has been set for the Bryan-College Station Super Regional, in which Texas A&M will host Oregon. The first game will take place on Saturday afternoon.

Just like the Aggies, Oregon went 3-0 in the Santa Barbara regional, beating San Diego and UC Santa Barbara to punch their ticket to the Super Regional. It wasn't a walk in the park, as they needed extra innings to beat San Diego, and a strong defensive outing against UC Santa Barbara allowed them to take both those games while only scoring a total of five runs across 18 innings.

The Ducks are a squad that will not blow you out of the water, but they are a gritty team that can grind out wins, especially when they're pitching in on. However, one of the Duck's most dangerous base hitters is Drew Smith, who leads the team in hits (61) and is second in doubles (15). Jacob Walsh has been their big bat when they need some power, leading the team in home runs (18) and RBI (56).

While Texas A&M may be considered the stronger team, they have shown moments of unpredictability. This could be an opportunity for Oregon to seize, especially in the first two games. If their regional wins demonstrate anything, it's their ability to win close games and turn it into a bar fight, giving them a puncher's chance.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: What does Oregon bring to the table against Texas A&M in the Super Regionals?