Does Ole Miss play today? College football schedule for Rebels' next game after Week 7 bye
Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss football team has entered the halfway point of the 2023 college football season season with an impressive 5-1 record and 2-1 mark in SEC play.
The Week 4 loss to Alabama still stings, but the Rebels still have a legitimate chance at challenging for the SEC West Division title — and an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff. That must start, of course, with a much-needed bye in Week 7.
Here's everything you need to know about the Rebels' remaining 2023 college football schedule:
Does Ole Miss play today?
The Rebels don't play in Week 7.
Ole Miss will return to action in Week 8 against SEC West foe Auburn (3-2, 0-2 SEC) before taking on Vanderbilt (2-5, 0-3) and Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively. Each of those is a winnable game that could see the Rebels advance to 8-1 on the season heading into their Week 11 game vs. two-time defending national champion Georgia.
Ole Miss football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7
Saturday, Sept. 9
Ole Miss 37, No. 24 Tulane 20
Saturday, Sept. 16
Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23
Saturday, Sept. 23
No. 13 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10*
Saturday, Sept. 30
Ole Miss 55, No. 12 LSU 49*
Saturday, Oct. 7
Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20*
Saturday, Oct. 14
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Auburn*
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Vanderbilt*
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Texas A&M*
Saturday, Nov. 11
at No. 1 Georgia*
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Thursday, Nov. 23
at Mississippi State*
Saturday, Dec. 2
SEC championship game (Atlanta)
College football schedule Week 7
Here is the full SEC schedule for Week 7 of the college football season:
Matchup
Location
Time (CT)
TV
No. 1 Georgia at Vanderbilt
Nashville, Tenn.
11 a.m.
CBS
Arkansas at No. 10 Alabama
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
11 a.m.
ESPN
Texas A&M at No. 17 Tennessee
Knoxville, Tenn.
2:30 p.m.
CBS
Columbia, S.C.
2:30 p.m.
SEC Network
Auburn at No. 20 LSU
Baton Rouge, La.
6 p.m.
ESPN
Lexington, Ky.
6:30 p.m.
SEC Network
