Advertisement

Does Ole Miss play today? College football schedule for Rebels' next game after Week 7 bye

Zac Al-Khateeb, USA TODAY NETWORK
·2 min read

Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss football team has entered the halfway point of the 2023 college football season season with an impressive 5-1 record and 2-1 mark in SEC play.

The Week 4 loss to Alabama still stings, but the Rebels still have a legitimate chance at challenging for the SEC West Division title — and an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff. That must start, of course, with a much-needed bye in Week 7.

REQUIRED READING: Ole Miss football predictions: How Lane Kiffin, Rebels will do with six games to play

Here's everything you need to know about the Rebels' remaining 2023 college football schedule:

Does Ole Miss play today?

The Rebels don't play in Week 7.

Ole Miss will return to action in Week 8 against SEC West foe Auburn (3-2, 0-2 SEC) before taking on Vanderbilt (2-5, 0-3) and Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively. Each of those is a winnable game that could see the Rebels advance to 8-1 on the season heading into their Week 11 game vs. two-time defending national champion Georgia.

CFB BOWLS: SEC projections for CFP, New Year's Six after Week 6

Ole Miss football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Saturday, Sept. 2

Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7

Saturday, Sept. 9

Ole Miss 37, No. 24 Tulane 20

Saturday, Sept. 16

Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23

Saturday, Sept. 23

No. 13 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10*

Saturday, Sept. 30

Ole Miss 55, No. 12 LSU 49*

Saturday, Oct. 7

Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20*

Saturday, Oct. 14

BYE

Saturday, Oct. 21

at Auburn*

Saturday, Oct. 28

vs. Vanderbilt*

Saturday, Nov. 4

vs. Texas A&M*

Saturday, Nov. 11

at No. 1 Georgia*

Saturday, Nov. 18

vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Thursday, Nov. 23

at Mississippi State*

Saturday, Dec. 2

SEC championship game (Atlanta)

College football schedule Week 7

Here is the full SEC schedule for Week 7 of the college football season:

Matchup

Location

Time (CT)

TV

No. 1 Georgia at Vanderbilt

Nashville, Tenn.

11 a.m.

CBS

Arkansas at No. 10 Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

11 a.m.

ESPN

Texas A&M at No. 17 Tennessee

Knoxville, Tenn.

2:30 p.m.

CBS

Florida at South Carolina

Columbia, S.C.

2:30 p.m.

SEC Network

Auburn at No. 20 LSU

Baton Rouge, La.

6 p.m.

ESPN

No. 25 Missouri at No. 23 Kentucky

Lexington, Ky.

6:30 p.m.

SEC Network

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Does Ole Miss play today? Rebels' Week 7 college football schedule