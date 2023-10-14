Does Ole Miss play today? College football schedule for Rebels' next game after Week 7 bye

Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss football team has entered the halfway point of the 2023 college football season season with an impressive 5-1 record and 2-1 mark in SEC play.

The Week 4 loss to Alabama still stings, but the Rebels still have a legitimate chance at challenging for the SEC West Division title — and an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff. That must start, of course, with a much-needed bye in Week 7.

Here's everything you need to know about the Rebels' remaining 2023 college football schedule:

Does Ole Miss play today?

The Rebels don't play in Week 7.

Ole Miss will return to action in Week 8 against SEC West foe Auburn (3-2, 0-2 SEC) before taking on Vanderbilt (2-5, 0-3) and Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively. Each of those is a winnable game that could see the Rebels advance to 8-1 on the season heading into their Week 11 game vs. two-time defending national champion Georgia.

Ole Miss football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, No. 24 Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 13 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Ole Miss 55, No. 12 LSU 49* Saturday, Oct. 7 Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Louisiana-Monroe Thursday, Nov. 23 at Mississippi State* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

College football schedule Week 7

Here is the full SEC schedule for Week 7 of the college football season:

Matchup Location Time (CT) TV No. 1 Georgia at Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. 11 a.m. CBS Arkansas at No. 10 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 11 a.m. ESPN Texas A&M at No. 17 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. 2:30 p.m. CBS Florida at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. 2:30 p.m. SEC Network Auburn at No. 20 LSU Baton Rouge, La. 6 p.m. ESPN No. 25 Missouri at No. 23 Kentucky Lexington, Ky. 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

